The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary closure on Bani Hajer Bridge for traffic coming from Al Rayyan to Dukhan from midnight on July 3 to 5am on July 4, midnight on July 10 to 5am on July 11, and from midnight on July 17 to 5am on July 18. The traffic change will be implemented in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic to enable the asphalt works as part of Khalifa Avenue and Al Rayyan Al Jadeed projects. Road users heading towards Dukhan will be able to use the Bani Hajer underpass to reach Al Shahama Street, make a U-turn and then take the exit towards Dukhan.