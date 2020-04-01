Qatar

On March 15, Qatar said it would ban inbound flights, except for cargo and transit flights, starting from March 18. The entry ban does not apply to Qatari citizens.

Countries around the world are increasingly adopting sweeping measures, including full lockdowns, shutting down airports, imposing travel restrictions and completely sealing their borders, to contain the new coronavirus.

The spread of the virus has been labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Below is a list of countries that have taken such measures in recent days. Travellers should visit government websites for updated information and more details.

Albania

On March 22, Albania suspended all commercial flights to and from the country, allowing only flag carrier Air Albania to fly to Turkey’s Istanbul and operate humanitarian flights.

Algeria

The government said it would suspend air and sea travel with Europe from March 19. Authorities had previously halted flights with Morocco, Spain, France and China.

Angola

Passengers and airline crew who have been in China, France, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Portugal or Spain are not allowed to enter Angola.

Residents of Angola, airline crew and nationals of Angola who arrive from, or have been in those seven countries, will be put in quarantine.

Anguilla

All airports were closed for 14 days on March 20. Passengers who have travelled outside of the Caribbean region within the past 14 days, will be quarantined for 14 days on their arrival.

Antigua and Barbuda

According to a March 12 travel advisory published on the Antigua Barbuda Tourism Authority’s website, foreign nationals who have travelled to Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iran, Ireland, Italy, South Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United States or United Kingdom in the previous 28 days will not be allowed to enter the country.

Diplomats were exempted. Any cruise ship with suspected cases may also be blocked from docking.

Argentina

Argentina announced on March 15 that it would close its borders to all non-residents for at least two weeks, and all flights from the United States and Europe would be cancelled, starting from March 16.

Armenia

Armenia cancelled visa-free entry for Chinese and Iranian nationals with an ordinary passport.

Passengers who have been in Austria, Belgium, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Iran, Italy Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland or United Kingdom in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter Armenia.

This does not apply to nationals or residents of Armenia, spouses or children of nationals and diplomats or representatives of official international organisations.

Nationals of Armenia who have been in Austria, Belgium, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland or United Kingdom in the past 14 days must undergo 14 days of quarantine or self-isolation.

Aruba

Passengers are not allowed to enter Aruba, residents included, however outbound flights are still allowed.

The restriction does not apply to ailine crew.

Australia

Passengers are not allowed to transit or enter Australia, except for nationals of the country, immediate family members of nationals, permanent residents and their immediate family members, airline crew and diplomats.

The restriction also does not apply to transiting nationals of Fiji, Kiribati, Marshal Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa (American), Solomon Island, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Nationals of Australia are not allowed to travel out of the country, except those with a residency in another country, airline and maritime crew and associated safety workers, those travelling to offshore facilities for essential work and people travelling on official government business.

Austria

Foreign travellers from outside the Schengen area are prohibited from entering Austria until further notice.

EU citizens and foreigners who are entitled to enter are obliged to do a 14-day self-monitored home quarantine immediately after entering the country by air.

With few exceptions, much of the country’s land borders with Hungary, the Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland and Italy are blocked.

Azerbaijan

Foreigners, except residents or work permit holders, are not allowed to enter Azerbaijan. Passengers will be tested for COVID-19 and placed in quarantine for 14 days. The issuance of e-visas and visa on arrival has been suspended.

Bahamas

The Bahamas’ borders were closed until April 15, except for repatriation flights of foreign nationals from the Bahamas.

Bahrain

Bahrain announced a reduction in the number of incoming flights until further notice, starting on March 18.

The country also suspended the visa on-arrival scheme.

Foreigners who have been in Austria, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, South Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States in the past 14 days are not allowed to transit and enter Bahrain.

Passengers who have been in Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Singapore or Thailand in the past 14 days must have a valid visa prior to arrival.

The restrictions do not apply to airline crew, military personnel, residents of Bahrain, nationals of Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

All passengers arriving in Bahrain will immediately be tested and be subject to quarantine.

Bangladesh

Flights from Bahrain, Bhutan, Hong Kong, India, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand Turkey and United Arab Emirates are suspended until April 7.

The visa-on-arrival facility has been suspended for all nationalities.

Foreigners with ordinary passports who have been in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden or Switzerland since March 1 are not allowed to enter Bangladesh until April 7.

The nationals of the countries mentioned above who live outside the EU region or Iran since February 29 can travel to Bangladesh with a visa, a medical certificate obtained within 72 hours of travel.

Barbados

Passengers arriving from China, Europe, Iran, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States will be quarantined for 14 days.

Belgium

Passengers arriving from outside the European Union are not allowed to enter Belgium.

This does not apply to passengers with a British passport, British Overseas Territories citizenship issued by Gibraltar and British passports with a certificate of entitlement to the right of abode issued by the United Kingdom, who are returning home.

The restriction also does not apply to passengers with a long-term residence permit or a long-term visa issued by EEA Member States, Switzerland or the United Kingdom.

Belize

Belize has closed most of its ports of entry, but its Santa Elena Border and Philip Goldson International Airport remain open, according to the country’s Ministry of Health. Cargo vessels may continue to use all ports of entry.

Foreigners who have been in a European country, China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, or South Korea in the past 30 days are not allowed to enter Belize.

Benin

Passengers are subject to quarantine for 14 days.

Bermuda

Bermuda is closed for incoming passenger flights for two weeks starting from March 20.

Bolivia

Bolivia closed its borders to non-residents and suspended all international flights since March 17. The restriction will be in place until March 31.

Flights from Europe are suspended until April 15. All foreign nationals, except those on a diplomatic mission or with residency, are barred from entering the country.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Foreigners who hold ordinary passports, except residents, are not allowed to enter the country.

Botswana

Foreigners, except residents, arriving from Austria, Belgium, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United States or United Kingdom are not allowed to enter Botswana.

Passengers can no longer obtain a visa on arrival in Botswana.

Brazil

Foreigners, except residents and immediate family members of Brazil nationals, are not allowed to enter Brazil.

Brunei

Non-resident foreigners are not allowed to transit or enter Brunei. All visa exemptions and visa on arrival are temporarily suspended.

Bulgaria

Turkey’s land border with Bulgaria has been closed to the entry and exit of passengers.

Passengers from outside the European Union are not allowed to enter Bulgaria, except for residents and their families.

Burkina Faso

The country’s Bobo Dioulasso (BOY) and Ouagadougou (OUA) airports were closed.

Cambodia

Effective from March 30, all visa exemptions, visas on arrival and e-visas are suspended until April 30.

Also from March 30, all foreigners must have a medical certificate issued no more than 72 hours prior to the date of travel, certifying that they have not tested positive for COVID-19 and have proof of insurance policy with minimum medical coverage of $50,000.

Foreigners, excluding residents, travelling from France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Spain or the US are banned from entering Cambodia.

Excluding airline crew, nationals and residents of Cambodia, diplomats and officials of foreign embassies and international organisations and their family members who have a Diplomatic Visa Type A and Official Visa Type B who live or have been in France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Spain or the US in the past 14 days will be quarantine for 14 days.

Cameroon

On March 17, the government said it shut down land, air and sea borders indefinitely, starting from March 18. All international flights were suspended, except for cargo planes, until April 17.

Canada

On March 16, Canada announced it was closing its borders and denying entry to anyone who is not a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, except for immediate family members of Canadian citizens, aeroplane crew members, diplomats and US citizens.

On March 18, the US and Canada said they were closing their border to all non-essential traffic. Trade is not affected, the countries’ leaders said.

Most international flights to Canada will be directed through four airports from March 18. Domestic flights and those arriving from the Caribbean, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Mexico and the US will be exempted.

Chile

Chile announced that it will shut its borders to non-resident foreigners starting on March 18 for an undetermined period. Additionally nationals of New Zealand are not allowed to transit Chile.

Any citizen returning from high-risk areas must quarantine for 14 days.

China

China announced on March 24 that a lockdown would be lifted on more than 50 million people in central Hubei province where the coronavirus first emerged late last year.

Hubei province ordered a shutdown in January but has been gradually easing the rules and permitting people to move about within Hubei and return to work.

People who wish to travel in or out of Hubei or Wuhan will be able to as long as they have a “green” health code issued by authorities.

Passengers are not allowed to transit or enter China with the exception of Chinese nationals or arrivals with a Hong Kong passport.

On March 26, China announced that it was temporarily banning the entry of most foreign nationals, excluding diplomatic workers, in an effort to curb the number of imported cases of the coronavirus.

The foreign ministry said that even foreign citizens with residence permits will be prevented from entering starting on March 28.

It said foreign citizens coming to China for “necessary economic, trade, scientific or technological activities or out of emergency humanitarian needs” can still apply for visas.

In January, China stepped up measures to deal with cases from overseas, with Beijing and other regions forcing international arrivals to go into a 14-day quarantine.

The civil aviation ministry also limited passenger numbers on inbound international flights.

Colombia

Colombia announced that from March 16, all land, air and sea borders will remain shut until May 30. This includes its border with Venezuela where thousands of migrants and refugees cross daily.

Colombia will also halt domestic flights from March 25.

Congo (Republic)

The Republic of the Congo has closed its borders and all airports.

Costa Rica

After declaring a state of emergency, Costa Rica closed all borders to foreigners on March 18.

Cote d’Ivoire

The country’s borders have been closed since March 25.

Croatia

The country’s borders are closed for non-EU visitors until April 18.

Cyprus

Foreign visitors are not allowed to enter Cyprus from outside the European Union.

Nationals and residents of Cyprus must have a certificate of health stating they are free from COVID-19 issued within a maximum of 4 days before departure. They will be quarantined for 14 days.

Cuba

All non-resident foreigners are barred from entering Cuba. Nationals and residents arriving on the island are subject to 14-day quarantine.

Czech Republic

The Czech prime minister said on March 12 the country would close its borders to travellers from Germany and Austria and ban the entry of foreigners from other high-risk countries.

Czechs were prohibited from travelling to those countries, and to and from other countries deemed risky, effective from March 14.

The full list includes other European Union members Italy, Sweden, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Denmark, as well as the UK, Switzerland, Norway, China, South Korea and Iran. International public transport vehicles with more than nine seats will also be banned from crossing borders.

Cyprus

Passengers who are not citizens or resident in Cyprus are not allowed to enter the country.

Nationals and residents must aquire a certificate of health stating they are free from the new Coronavirus within a maximum of 4 days before departure. They will also have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival

Denmark

On March 13, Denmark said it would temporarily close its borders to non-citizens, except residents.

“All tourists, all travel, all vacations and all foreigners who cannot prove a creditable purpose of entering Denmark, will be denied entrance at the Danish border,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said. The closure would not apply to the transport of goods, including foods, medicine and industrial supplies.

Dominica

All flights are suspended.

Dominican Republic

The government said on March 14 that on March 16 it would suspend all flights from Europe and the arrival of all cruise ships for a month.

Djibouti

On March 15, Djibouti said it was suspending all international flights.

Ecuador

From March 16, borders were completely closed, including to citizens and residents, for 21 days.

Egypt

Egypt will suspend all air traffic at its airports from March 19 until March 31, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on March 16.

El Salvador

El Salvador shut down its airport on March 16 to all commercial flights. On March 11, it had banned entry to all foreigners, excluding accredited diplomats and legal residents of the country. Those allowed to enter were subject to a possible 30-day quarantine.

Estonia

All non-resident foreigners are barred from entry.

Ethiopia

On March 20, the Ethiopian government announced that its state-carrier, the African continent’s biggest airline, would suspend flights to 30 countries.

From March 23, all arriving passengers face mandatory quarantine. Ethiopia also announced that it would shut its land borders to nearly all human traffic as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Fiji

Passengers and airline crew are not allowed to enter Fiji.

The restriction does not apply to residents who will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Finland

Passengers are not allowed to enter Finland, except for nationals, EU residents and passengers with a residence permit issued by Finland.

The restricting measure does not apply to EU residents, including their family members, and passengers with British passport, family members included, who are returning via Finland to their respective country of residence.

Healthcare workers, transport personnel, diplomats and a few other cases are also exempted from travelling restrictions.

France

Passengers arriving from a non-Schengen Member State are not allowed to enter France.

This does not apply to nationals of EEA Member States, Switzerland, passengers with a British passport, and those with residence permit issued by France.

Healthcare professionals and researchers working on coronavirus are also exempted from travelling restrictions.

Gabon

Gabon banned entry for anyone – except nationals and residents – who has been in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, South Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, USA or the United Kingdom in the last 14 days.

Gambia

The Gambia decided on March 23 to close its borders with neighbouring Senegal for 21 days as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, local media reported on Monday.

Georgia

The Caucasus republic imposed a ban on all non-resident foreign citizens entering the country and closed its borders. Georgia also halted air traffic with other countries on March 20.

Germany

Passengers arriving from a non-Schengen Member State are not allowed to enter Germany.

This does not apply to nationals of EEA Member States, Switzerland, British citizen and passengers with long-term right of residence in an EEA Member States, Switzerland or the United Kingdom, returning home.

Passengers must present a completed Public Health Passenger Locator Form upon arrival.

Ghana

Starting on March 17, Ghana banned entry to anyone who has been to a country with more than 200 coronavirus cases in the previous 14 days, unless they were official residents or Ghanaian nationals.

The country closed all borders from March 22 and ordered a mandatory quarantine for anyone who entered the country before midnight that day.

Greece

Greece suspended all flights to and from Italy, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

On March 15, it had said it would ban road and sea routes, as well as flights to Albania and North Macedonia. Only cargo and citizens who live in Greece will be allowed to travel to and from Albania and North Macedonia, authorities said.

Athens also banned passenger ship routes to and from Italy, while no cruise ships would be allowed to dock at Greek ports. Greece said it would put anyone arriving from abroad in quarantine for two weeks.

Turkey’s land borders with Greece have been closed to entry and exit of passengers.

Grenada

Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) and Lauriston Airport (CRU) were closed for all passenger traffic from March 23.

Visitors are banned from entry when arriving within 14 days of travel in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iran, Ireland, Italy, South Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the US or the United Kingdom.

Guatemala

Guatemala banned all non-resident arrivals and suspended all flights from March 16 except for cargo. It also banned cruise ships from docking. On March 17, the country also announced it was suspending all deportation flights from the US.

All nationals, residents and diplomats are required to be quarantined upon arrival.

Guyana

Starting on March 18, all airports were partially closed for 14 days. The closure mainly affects international passenger flights, local media reported.

Haiti

On March 19, Haiti’s government declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, closing the borders of the nation and imposing a curfew after authorities detected the first two cases of infection.

It has also suspended all international flights, except for those coming from the US, and it closed its border with the Dominican Republic.

Honduras

Honduras has ordered all borders closed except for cargo.

Hungary

Hungary will close its borders for international passengers, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Parliament on March 16.

India

India banned all international flights, except cargo, until April 14.

On March 18, India said it would suspend the vast majority of visas to the country. Millions of foreign nationals of Indian origin, who are traditionally granted visa-free access, will now also need to apply.

It urged Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

On March 17, India had suspended issuing visas to citizens of France, Spain and Germany until further notice. Such restrictions were already in place for citizens of China, Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea – the five countries worst hit by the outbreak.

It closed a border with neighbouring Myanmar.

Indonesia

All visa exemptions and visa on arrival to foreigners are suspended till April 20.

Visitors and airline crew who have been in France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom or Vatican City in the past 14 days are not allowed to transit or enter Indonesia.

This does not apply to nationals of Indonesia.

People with a Permanent Staying Permit (KITAP) or a Temporary Staying Permit (KITAS) are only allowed to enter Indonesia if they have a valid health certification issued by local health authorities in English stating they are fit for travel and free from respiratory disease. The certification must have been issued at latest 7 days prior to departure.

Passengers and airline crew who have been in China or Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province in South Korea in the past 14 days are not allowed to transit or enter Indonesia.

Iran

Nationals of China with ordinary passport, passengers with a Hong Kong passport and passengers with a Macao passport are no longer visa exempt.

However, they can obtain a visa on arrival. They are required to clear the medical and health check upon arrival. After that they will be given a certificate.

Iraq

The Iraqi government said it will extend a countrywide lockdown it imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic until April 11. All airports are closed.

Schools, universities, shopping centres and other large gathering places will remain closed.

Israel

Israel border is closed for all, except nationals, residents and those with a specific entry approval from the Immigration Authority.

Transit facilities at Tel Aviv (TLV) are temporarily suspended.

Italy

In Italy, government officials placed the country of 60 million people on lockdown on March 10 in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. The restrictions will run until April 3.

People flying into Italy are subject to temperature screening at Italy’s major airports, and the country has suspended flights from China and Taiwan.

Italy also banned domestic travel and shut down a range of industries on March 23 in a last-ditch push against the spread of a coronavirus.

Ivory Coast

All borders are closed in Ivory Coast until further notice.

Jamaica

Jamaica has imposed travel restrictions on travellers from Iran, China, South Korea, Italy, Singapore, Germany, Spain, France and the UK, local media reported. The government also said anyone arriving from countries where there is community spread will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Japan

The country imposed an entry ban to travellers who have been in China, Iran or Italy in the 14 days before arrival.

Visas issued on or before 27 March from Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Congo, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam have been invalidated.

Jordan

Jordan on March 17 closed border crossings with Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank and its sea ports to shipping from Egypt. It also barred overland passenger traffic from Iraq.

The government banned travel to Lebanon and Syria and also barred entry to travellers from France, Germany and Spain. The measures included reducing airline service by half to Egypt.

Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on March 15 declared a state of emergency, barring entry to the country for everyone except returning citizens, diplomats and those invited by the government. Kazakhs are also barred from leaving the country.

Kenya

Kenya suspended travel from any country with reported COVID-19 cases.

“Only Kenyan citizens and any foreigners with valid residence permits will be allowed to come in, provided they proceed on self-quarantine,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

Kuwait

Authorities banned all commercial passenger flights to and from Kuwait from March 13.

Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan on March 17 said it would ban entry to all foreigners.

Latvia

Latvia stopped nearly all foreigners from entering the country, with all international travel, by air, rail, sea and road cancelled from March 17. Latvians and foreigners with residency rights in Latvia can enter the country.

Lebanon

The Lebanese government on March 11 announced the suspension of flights from Italy, Iran, China and South Korea.

On March 12, the Lebanese government decided to close indefinitely all land border crossings into Syria.

Libya

Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli suspended all flights at the Misrata Airport for three weeks on March 16. Borders have also been closed.

Lithuania

Lithuania on March 16 shut its borders to nearly all foreigners. Lithuanian citizens were also banned from leaving the country, except for business trips.

The ban, which has exceptions for truck drivers, diplomats and people passing through the country on their way home, will be in force until March 30.

Madagascar

Starting from March 20, there will be no commercial passenger flights to and from Europe for 30 days. Travellers arriving from affected countries must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Malaysia

Malaysia shut its borders to travellers and restricted internal movement from March 16 until March 31.

Maldives

The government banned entry to travellers from China, Italy, Bangladesh, Iran, Malaysia and the UK, as well as to those coming from specific regions in Germany, France and South Korea.

All direct flights to China, South Korea and Italy have also been suspended.

Mali

Mali will indefinitely suspend flights from countries affected by the virus starting on March 19, except for cargo flights.

Mexico

On March 20, the US and Mexico agreed to restrict non-essential travel over their shared border, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, placing limitations on one of the world’s busiest borders.

The restrictions will be reviewed after 30 days, Pompeo said at a White House news briefing.

Moldova

Moldova temporarily shut its borders and suspended all international flights from March 17.

Morocco

On March 14, Morocco said it would halt flights to and from 25 countries, extending an earlier ban that covered China, Spain, Italy, France and Algeria.

The countries affected are Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chad, Denmark, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Jordan, Lebanon, Mali, Mauritania, the Netherlands, Niger, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Senegal, Switzerland, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey and the UAE.

Morocco then suspended all flights into the country.

Nepal

As of March 14, all foreign nationals who enter Nepal must remain in self-quarantine for 14 days, according to the country’s Department of Immigration.

Nepali nationals and residents must stay in home quarantine for 14 days from their arrival date. All these measures are in place until April 30.

The country has stopped issuing on-arrival visas to foreigners from March 14 through April 30.

All international flights to Nepal are suspended until 15 April 2020.

Netherlands

The Dutch government announced that entry restrictions will be tightened for non-EU citizens who wish to travel to the Netherlands starting from March 19.

The travel restrictions do not apply to EU citizens (including citizens of the United Kingdom) and their family members, as well as citizens from Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Lichtenstein and their family members.

Check here for more details on exceptions.

New Zealand

From March 19, New Zealand will close its borders to all non-citizens or non-permanent residents.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on March 15 everyone arriving in New Zealand will require to self-isolate for 14 days, excluding people from the Pacific Islands.

Nigeria

On March 18, the government announced it was restricting entry into the country for travellers from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, the US, Norway, the UK, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Those coming from high-risk countries are asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Nigeria expanded its restrictions on March 21 announcing it will close its two main international airports in the cities of Lagos and Abuja from March 23 for one month.

The country also plans to suspend rail services starting on March 23.

Norway

On March 14, Norway said it would shut its ports and airports from March 16, although exemptions will be made for Norwegians returning from abroad, residents of Norway, and goods.

The country also said it will implement extensive controls of its land entry points, but will not shut its 1,630km (1,000-mile) border with neighbouring Sweden.

Oman

Oman suspended tourist visas from all countries and banned cruise ships from docking. From March 18, it enforced an entry ban on all non-Omanis, including expatriates with residency visas.

Pakistan

On March 21 the country suspended all international flights until April 4. The move came as the country had already shut all its land borders a week before.

“It has been decided that all borders will remain closed for 15 days,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the local ARY and Dunya TV networks. “International flights will operate only out of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports.”

On March 29, Islamabad said its borders would remain closed for another two weeks, as the number of people infected with the coronavirus surpassed 1,400.

Panama

On March 16, the government announced that only Panamanians and foreign residents would be allowed to enter the country. On March 22, the country banned all international flights and on March 25 Panama suspended all domestic passenger flights from both local and international airports.

Paraguay

On March 14, Paraguay suspended flights from Europe until at least March 26. It has also restricted traffic across Friendship Bridge, which connects the country with Brazil, to authorised cargo traffic.

Peru

After declaring a state of emergency on March 15, Peru announced it would shut down its border for at least 15 days starting on March 16. The measure includes the cancellation of all commercial international flights into the country.

Philippines

A month-long lockdown on Luzon – the largest Philippine island home to nearly 60 million people – is in place, while domestic and international flights have been cancelled until April 14.

Poland

On March 13, Poland said it would ban foreigners from entering the country from March 15 and impose a 14-day quarantine on its citizens returning home. Those with a residence permit in Poland would also be allowed to enter, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

No international inbound flights or trains would be allowed from March 15, except for some charter flights bringing Poles back from holidays.

Portugal

Flights from outside the EU are suspended, excluding the UK, USA, Canada, Venezuela, South Africa and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said that travel restrictions on the land border with Spain should guarantee that free movement of goods continues and protect the rights of workers, but that “there must be a restriction (on travelling) for the purposes of tourism or leisure”.

Qatar

On March 15, Qatar said it would ban inbound flights, except for cargo and transit flights, starting from March 18. The entry ban does not apply to Qatari citizens.

Romania

Romania’s government barred most foreigners from entering the country on March 21 and tightened restrictions on movement inside the country.

“Foreign citizens and stateless persons are banned from entering Romania through all border points,” Interior Minister Marcel Vela said during a national address.

Exceptions would be allowed for those transiting through Romania using corridors to be agreed with neighbouring states, he added.

Russia

Russia announced that it would close its borders starting on March 30 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Russian government has ordered the civil aviation authority to suspend all regular and charter flights to and from Russia from March 27.

On March 14, the Russian government said it was closing the country’s land border with Poland and Norway for foreigners.

Citizens of neighbouring Belarus and official delegations were exempt.

Rwanda

Rwanda on March 22 closed its borders completely, except for goods and cargo and returning citizens, authorities said.

Anyone arriving in Rwanda will be subject to a 14-day quarantine at designated locations.

Saint Kitts and Nevis

The Caribbean country asked anyone who has travelled to China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, the UK, France, Germany and Spain to not visit, the Miami Herald reported. If an individual does arrive from one of these countries, he or she must go through a 14-day quarantine.

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia imposed restrictions on travellers arriving from France, Germany, Spain, the UK, China, Japan, South Korea, Italy and Singapore, according to local media.

Saudi Arabia

On March 15, Saudi Arabia suspended all international flights for two weeks.

Serbia

On March 19, Serbia closed its airport and said it would shut all road and rail borders other than to freight traffic, as well as halt all internal passenger transport, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Passenger flights were banned from Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla Airport for the first time since 1999 when flights were halted during the NATO bombing of the country and the war in Kosovo.

The airport remains open only for humanitarian flights and planes with special permits. Serbia had already barred flights to and from the airport in the southern city of Nis.

Singapore

As of March 15, “all new visitors with recent travel history to France, Germany, Italy and Spain within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into or transit through Singapore”, according to officials.

Singapore residents and pass-holders who have been to those countries in the past 14 days will be issued with a “Stay-Home Notice”, requiring them to quarantine for two weeks.

On March 22, the city-state barred all short-term visitors from entering Singapore, saying that from 11:59pm on Monday, the only non-nationals allowed in would be work permit holders in “essential sectors” such as healthcare.

Slovakia

Slovakia banned international passenger travel on March 12 but the border remained open for freight.

On March 27, Slovakia announced it was closing border crossings with Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria for the transit of trucks over 7.5 tons delivering non-essential goods.

Slovenia

Slovenia on March 11 said it was closing some border crossings with Italy and began making health checks at those remaining open. Passenger train transport between the two countries was also cancelled.

Somalia

Somalia has banned all international flights.

South Africa

South Africa barred entry to foreign travellers arriving from or transiting through high-risk countries, including Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, France, Switzerland, the US, the UK and China.

South Africans were also advised to cancel or postpone all non-essential foreign travel.

South African Airways announced on March 20 it would suspend international flights until May 31.

South Korea

On March 17, South Korea said it would tighten border checks for all overseas arrivals. The government had already imposed strict border checks on visitors from China, Italy and Iran, requiring them to sign up by a smartphone application to track whether they have any symptoms, such as fever.

The government also issued a “special travel advisory” on March 23, calling on its citizens to cancel or postpone their trips abroad over the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Foreign Ministry said that the special travel advisory applies to all countries except those that are already under higher alerts that call for the withdrawal of citizens or are subject to a travel ban.

South Korea has also enforced a two-week quarantine period and virus tests for all long-term arrivals from Europe, regardless of symptoms, to contain imported virus cases.

Spain

Spain will restrict entry for most foreigners at air and sea ports for the next 30 days to help stem its coronavirus epidemic, the Interior Ministry said on March 22. The ban – starting at midnight – comes a few days after Spain imposed restrictions on its land borders with France and Portugal, after European Union leaders agreed to close the bloc’s external borders for 30 days.

Spanish nationals, foreigners living in Spain, air crew, cargo and health workers and diplomats will be allowed to travel as normal, the ministry said in its statement.

On March 16, the Spanish government announced the closing of its land borders, allowing only citizens, residents and others with special circumstances to enter the country.

Direct flights from Italy to Spain have been banned until March 25.

Sri Lanka

On March 22, the Sri Lankan government imposed an indefinite ban on all passenger flights and ships.

A government statement said all passenger flights and ships will not be allowed to enter the Indian Ocean island until the situation returns to normalcy.

Sudan

On March 16, Sudan closed all airports, ports and land crossings. Only humanitarian, commercial and technical support shipments were excluded from the restrictions.

Suriname

Suriname closed all of its land and sea borders on March 14.

Sweden

The government has temporarily stopped non-essential travel to Sweden from countries outside the EEA and Switzerland. The decision took effect on 19 March and will initially apply for 30 days.

Seychelles

The international airport in Seychelles is closed to all international flights.

Tajikistan

All flights are suspended starting from 20 March. Travellers who have been in or transited through, China, Iran, Italy or South Korea in the 14 days before arrival are banned from entering the country.

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago closed its border to foreigners for 14 days beginning on March 17, local media reported. Nationals will be allowed to enter the country but will be subjected to quarantine.

Tunisia

Tunisia, which declared 24 cases of the virus, closed mosques, cafes and markets, closed its land borders and suspended international flights on March 16.

Tunisia also imposed a curfew from 6pm to 6am starting on March 18, Tunisia’s president said, tightening the measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Turkey

Turkey’s land borders with Greece and Bulgaria have been closed to the entry and exit of passengers as a measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

The government further expanded flight restrictions on March 21 to a total of 68 countries, including Angola, Austria, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Cameroon, Canada, Chad, Czechia, China, Colombia, Djibouti, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Finland, France, Germany, Guatemala, Georgia, Hungary, India, Italy, Iraq, Iran, Ireland, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Montenegro, Mongolia, Morocco, Moldova, Mauritania, Nepal, Niger, Norway, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Oman, the Philippines, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Taiwan, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates, the UK and Ukraine.

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan, which has so far reported no coronavirus cases, has suspended all international flights. Authorities have made no official announcements on the scope and duration of the new restrictions.

Domestically, people travelling to and from Ashgabat were told by officials at checkpoints installed around the capital that non-essential travel was banned, according to Reuters.

Uganda

On March 18, Uganda restricted travel to some of the affected countries such as Italy.

Uganda suspended all passenger planes in and out of the country starting from March 22. Cargo planes will be exempted.

Ukraine

Ukraine said on March 13 that foreign nationals would be barred from entering the country.

United Arab Emirates

The government indefinitely suspended flights to and from Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq from March 17. On March 23, Dubai carrier Emirates announced the suspension of all passenger flights. Hours later, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad announced the suspension of all passenger services, except for some returning UAE nationals and diplomats to Abu Dhabi.

United Kingdom

The government on March 17 advised citizens “against all non-essential travel worldwide”, initially for a period of 30 days.

United States

The US has banned the entry of all foreign nationals who have travelled to China, Iran, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK or Ireland 14 days before their arrival.

US citizens or permanent residents who have visited a high-risk area must fly into one of the 13 international airports with enhanced entry screening capabilities.

On March 18, President Donald Trump announced that the US would close its northern border with Canada “by mutual consent” to non-essential traffic such as tourists and other visitors.

On March 20, the US and Mexico agreed to restrict non-essential travel over their shared border for 30 days, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, a decision that will be revisited after the period.

Uruguay

On March 15, Uruguay announced it would ban all flights from Europe starting from March 20. Earlier, it had announced that passengers from China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Iran, Spain, Italy, France and Germany had to go through a 14-day quarantine.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has barred entry for all foreigners.

On March 22, the country announced it was closing its borders for its citizens, preventing them from leaving from March 23 onwards.

Venezuela

On March 12, Venezuela announced it would cancel all flights from Europe, Colombia, Panama and the Dominican Republic for at least 30 days. The country has also announced a nationwide quarantine.

Vietnam

Vietnam announced on March 21 that it will suspend all inbound international flights to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, without giving a time frame.

The government also announced it would bar entry for all foreigners from March 22, except for special cases.

Yemen

On March 14, the internationally-recognised government of war-torn Yemen said it would suspend all flights to and from airports under its control for two weeks starting on March 18.

A statement from the office of Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed said the move exempted flights for humanitarian purposes. The key airports his government controls are in Aden, Sayoun and Mukalla.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced on March 24 that all borders will be closed to human traffic, except for returning residents.