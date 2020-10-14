His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, sent a written message to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, related to the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

The message was delivered by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, when His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait received him today.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait to His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait, and his wishes for good health and happiness, and the people of the brotherly State of Kuwait continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, entrusted His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, his greetings to His Highness the Emir, wishing him good health and happiness, and the Qatari people further development and growth.