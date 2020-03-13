Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has announced that all local sports events will be held without the presence of fans.

In a statement yesterday, the QOC said this comes in continuation of the efforts made by the State to take all precautionary measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), in line with the recommendations of the Ministry of Public Health to avoid gatherings in public places, and in implementation of the decisions issued by the national committee concerned with the coronavirus.

QOC has also suspended all youth sports activities in line with the closure of schools and universities in the country.

The Qatar Football Association also announced yesterday that all the remaining football matches of the Amir Cup, QNB Stars League, Second Division League and Qatargas League for the 2019-2020 season will be held without the presence of fans in the stadiums from today until further notice.