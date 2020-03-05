(CNN)Since the novel coronavirus outbreak began in China last December, it has spread across the world and now threatens to become a global pandemic.

The virus, formally known as Covid-19, has infected more than 90,000 people globally and killed more than 3,000. Though the majority of cases and deaths remain in mainland China, these past two weeks have seen self-sustaining clusters form in Europe, the Middle East, and the United States — and new cases reported in Africa and Latin America.
Countries are now scrambling to contain the virus, imposing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines — an echo of the shutdowns and emergency measures that swept across Asia two months ago.
As Asia continues to grapple with rising numbers of infections, here are ten lessons — good and bad — from the region on how to deal with a coronavirus outbreak.

Be transparent with the public

Government transparency and publicly accessible information can help educate citizens on the risks and necessary precautionary measures, as well as avoid panic or misinformation.
Singapore, for example, sends out daily briefings on coronavirus updates — how many new cases are confirmed, how many patients have been discharged from hospital, and whether new clusters are appearing.
And in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, government agencies have launched aggressive public information campaigns on what is being done and what citizens can do, distributing this information on citywide posters, television ads, and more.
In Japan, regular flu cases have dropped dramatically — reportedly because of this rise in public education and health awareness, according to local media.
A lack of reliable information can also give rise to baseless rumors. In Singapore, a false claim that a foreign domestic worker had died took hold. The government quickly released a statement clarifying that was false; nobody has died of coronavirus in Singapore thus far.
Transparency helps reduce hysteria, and gives other countries and international experts important information in understanding the spread of the virus.
Crucially, government willingness to share hard truths — with both the public and internally within government — can help avoid fatal missteps, such as those made in China during the early weeks of the outbreak.
In December, when the virus first began spreading, whistleblowers like Li Wenliang, in the Chinese city of Wuhan, tried to warn people — but were silenced by authorities. Li, who was made to sign a police statement about his “misdemeanor,” died in February of the virus, sparking public fury and deep mistrust of the government.

Conduct social distancing

The virus spreads when people are in close physical contact — so one of the most important measures a government or its people can take is social distancing.
Social distancing is exactly what it sounds like — putting some distance between yourself and others, and avoiding situations where you might be close to many other people.
To this end, countries across Asia have suspended schools, canceled public gatherings such as Lunar New Year festivities, closed public spaces like swimming pools, and recommended people work from home.
In China, more than 780 million people — about half the country’s population — are still under some form of travel restrictions, as part of the effort to limit people’s exposure to each other.
We’re already starting to see some of these social distancing measures come into effect in big cities across Europe, where the outbreak began in Italy in mid-February.
More than 100 schools have closed in France’s Oise region, affecting more than 28,000 students. The Louvre museum in Paris and the famed La Scala opera house in Milan have both closed, and the Paris half-marathon has been canceled.

Be ahead of the game

Authorities can prepare for an outbreak even before the virus arrives in large numbers.
In January, as it became clear that the virus was spreading rapidly across Asia, countries got ready by setting up quarantine centers, ordering more medical supplies in advance, and organizing cross-departmental government emergency response committees.
Taiwan formed an epidemic response command center and in late January; that same week, the island confirmed its first case. Other preemptive measures included preparing more than 1,000 beds in isolation wards, conducting drills at hospitals and facilities for infection control, and stocking up on medical supplies to counter rumors of shortages.
Temporary &quot;mothers&quot; Zhang Xiaoyan and Wang Simei feed the 2-month-old child of a coronavirus patient in China&#39;s Anqing City on February 20. The baby&#39;s mother was confirmed with coronavirus after all other adult members of her family were also infected -- leaving two children without caretakers. In response, six local nurses stepped in to act as the children&#39;s temporary &quot;mothers.&quot;

A traditional market in Seoul is disinfected on February 26. The South Korean government raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level, with confirmed case numbers continuing to rise.

A worker at Manila&#39;s international airport cleaning chairs at the boarding area on February 23. The Philippines has three confirmed cases and one death from the coronavirus. The country has issued travel restrictions in response to the Asia outbreak; most recently, it announced a ban on travelers from the North Gyeongsang Province of South Korea, where numbers of cases have been climbing.

A customer wearing a protective face mask and gloves reads a cleaning product label in a grocery store in Milan, Italy, on February 25. Italian authorities are now scrambling to respond to the outbreak, after the prime minister was forced to admit that a hospital had mishandled the region&#39;s first coronavirus case and had contributed to the virus&#39; spread.

People wear face masks in Tokyo on February 23. Japan came under international scrutiny after the Diamond Princess cruise, docked in Yokohama, was placed under quarantine for weeks with infected passengers on board.

An airport employee scans people&#39;s body temperatures in Bolivia on February 26. Brazil reported its first case of the coronavirus that day -- the first case in Latin America. Other nearby countries are now attempting to block the possible spread of the virus.

A medical staff member in the Wuhan Children&#39;s Hospital in Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. At the isolation ward of infected children, many young patients were afraid of seeing the medical staff wrapped in protective suits. A nurse in the hospital came up with the idea of drawing cartoons on the protective suits and inviting children to color them, to make them feel more at ease.

A man wearing a respiratory mask and gloves in Milan, Italy, on February 23. He is in Casalpusterlengo -- one of the ten small towns placed under lockdown as new coronavirus deaths sparked fears throughout the Lombardy region of Italy. The travel restrictions have effectively quarantined 100,000 people in the region.

Chinese children wear plastic bottles as makeshift homemade protection at the airport in Beijing on January 30. People in China aren&#39;t taking any chances. Apart from just face masks, they have turned to other ways to protect themselves from the virus in public, like wearing full-body plastic ponchos, shower caps, goggles, gloves, and more.

Sumo wrestlers in Osaka, Japan, on February 23. The Osaka Grand Sumo Tournament will start on March 8. But many other sporting events and major public gatherings have been canceled across Asia as the coronavirus spreads. There was speculation that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games could be canceled as well -- but organizers told CNN preparations for the Games were continuing as planned.

A Chinese man is seen in the side mirror of his scooter as he wears a protective mask in Beijing on February 22. More than 780 million people across China -- nearly half the country&#39;s population -- are still under some kind of travel restriction. These restrictions range from complete lockdowns, to limited entry in and out of certain neighborhoods.

In this photo illustration, a woman sprays disinfectant onto her hands in Berlin, Germany, on February 26. As the novel coronavirus spreads across Asia, people have rushed to stock up on sanitation and cleaning products. In major cities like Hong Kong, stores sold out of hand sanitizer, toilet rolls, face masks, disinfecting wipes, and more.

Commuters in Beijing wear protective masks as they ride bikes and scooters across an intersection during rush hour on February 24. Nearly everyone in Beijing and across mainland China is wearing a protective mask outdoors, if they go out at all; some instead choose to stay home as much as possible, in line with the government&#39;s recommendation to self-quarantine and avoid public gatherings.

A child is covered with a plastic bag before getting into a taxi in Beijing on February 13.

A woman checks her son&#39;s forehead on January 27 in Wuhan, China. The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, and the majority of cases in China remain concentrated in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital. Wuhan has been under lockdown since January 23, with movement halted in or out of the city, and public transport limited within.

Staff disinfect a room in Hotel Mikazuki, in Japan&#39;s Chiba Prefecture, where Japanese evacuees from Wuhan stayed. 197 Japanese citizens had been flown out of the Chinese city, and stayed at the hotel for two weeks. They went home on February 13 after all testing negative for the coronavirus. Foreign nationals from at least 30 countries were flown out of Wuhan and other regions of China in January, amid growing travel restrictions and border closures.

With governments worldwide advising citizens to avoid close physical contact for fears of spreading the virus, even religious services have had to adjust. Catholic devotees in Paranaque city, the Philippines, line up on February 26 to have their head sprinkled with ash during Ash Wednesday services -- instead of the usual practice of having the ash rubbed in.

A worker from the Korea Pest Control Association, wearing protective gear, sprays disinfectant at a market in Seoul on February 24. South Korea has seen a spike in numbers as a new outbreak spreads across the country. There are now more than 1,500 cases nationwide, many of which are linked to a religious group in the south of the country.

A Chinese man wears a protective mask, goggles and coat on a nearly empty street on January 26 in Beijing, China. The outbreak hit during Chinese New Year -- China&#39;s busiest annual travel season. This year, celebrations were canceled, travel restrictions were implemented, and the typical festive atmosphere was replaced by one of fear and caution.

Workers spray disinfectant inside a toilet at a bus depot in Seoul, South Korea, on February 24. The majority of cases in South Korea have taken place in the southern city of Daegu, but infections have also spread to other places like Busan -- the country&#39;s second most populous city.

A worker cleans a metro train in Tehran, Iran, on February 26. An outbreak in Iran has seen the country&#39;s coronavirus numbers spike; it now has more than 140 cases and 22 deaths. &lt;br /&gt;Many other Middle Eastern countries have imposed travel restrictions and strict emergency measures, including closing borders with Iran. Within a week of the Iran outbreak, a number of nearby countries reported their first cases, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, and more.

Workers clean a gate at Hong Kong&#39;s High Speed Rail Station on January 29. The city&#39;s government announced it will deny entry for travelers who has been to China&#39;s Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, except for local residents. Hong Kong has also closed many of its border crossings with mainland China, amid calls from residents for more stringent measures.

A worker disinfecting a market in Seoul, South Korea, on February 24. South Korea is now the largest outbreak outside China.

A worker wears disposable latex gloves while serving food at a cafe in Milan, Italy, on February 24. Italy is now the largest outbreak outside Asia, and is at the heart of the European outbreak. Since Italy&#39;s outbreak, the virus has spread to many other nearby countries; Norway, Denmark, Austria, Romania, Georgia, and North Macedonia all reported their first cases within a week.

Temporary &quot;mothers&quot; Zhang Xiaoyan and Wang Simei feed the 2-month-old child of a coronavirus patient in China&#39;s Anqing City on February 20. The baby&#39;s mother was confirmed with coronavirus after all other adult members of her family were also infected -- leaving two children without caretakers. In response, six local nurses stepped in to act as the children&#39;s temporary &quot;mothers.&quot;

A traditional market in Seoul is disinfected on February 26. The South Korean government raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level, with confirmed case numbers continuing to rise.

A worker at Manila&#39;s international airport cleaning chairs at the boarding area on February 23. The Philippines has three confirmed cases and one death from the coronavirus. The country has issued travel restrictions in response to the Asia outbreak; most recently, it announced a ban on travelers from the North Gyeongsang Province of South Korea, where numbers of cases have been climbing.

A customer wearing a protective face mask and gloves reads a cleaning product label in a grocery store in Milan, Italy, on February 25. Italian authorities are now scrambling to respond to the outbreak, after the prime minister was forced to admit that a hospital had mishandled the region&#39;s first coronavirus case and had contributed to the virus&#39; spread.

People wear face masks in Tokyo on February 23. Japan came under international scrutiny after the Diamond Princess cruise, docked in Yokohama, was placed under quarantine for weeks with infected passengers on board.

An airport employee scans people&#39;s body temperatures in Bolivia on February 26. Brazil reported its first case of the coronavirus that day -- the first case in Latin America. Other nearby countries are now attempting to block the possible spread of the virus.

A medical staff member in the Wuhan Children&#39;s Hospital in Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. At the isolation ward of infected children, many young patients were afraid of seeing the medical staff wrapped in protective suits. A nurse in the hospital came up with the idea of drawing cartoons on the protective suits and inviting children to color them, to make them feel more at ease.

A man wearing a respiratory mask and gloves in Milan, Italy, on February 23. He is in Casalpusterlengo -- one of the ten small towns placed under lockdown as new coronavirus deaths sparked fears throughout the Lombardy region of Italy. The travel restrictions have effectively quarantined 100,000 people in the region.

Chinese children wear plastic bottles as makeshift homemade protection at the airport in Beijing on January 30. People in China aren&#39;t taking any chances. Apart from just face masks, they have turned to other ways to protect themselves from the virus in public, like wearing full-body plastic ponchos, shower caps, goggles, gloves, and more.

Sumo wrestlers in Osaka, Japan, on February 23. The Osaka Grand Sumo Tournament will start on March 8. But many other sporting events and major public gatherings have been canceled across Asia as the coronavirus spreads. There was speculation that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games could be canceled as well -- but organizers told CNN preparations for the Games were continuing as planned.

A Chinese man is seen in the side mirror of his scooter as he wears a protective mask in Beijing on February 22. More than 780 million people across China -- nearly half the country&#39;s population -- are still under some kind of travel restriction. These restrictions range from complete lockdowns, to limited entry in and out of certain neighborhoods.

In this photo illustration, a woman sprays disinfectant onto her hands in Berlin, Germany, on February 26. As the novel coronavirus spreads across Asia, people have rushed to stock up on sanitation and cleaning products. In major cities like Hong Kong, stores sold out of hand sanitizer, toilet rolls, face masks, disinfecting wipes, and more.

Commuters in Beijing wear protective masks as they ride bikes and scooters across an intersection during rush hour on February 24. Nearly everyone in Beijing and across mainland China is wearing a protective mask outdoors, if they go out at all; some instead choose to stay home as much as possible, in line with the government&#39;s recommendation to self-quarantine and avoid public gatherings.

A child is covered with a plastic bag before getting into a taxi in Beijing on February 13.

A woman checks her son&#39;s forehead on January 27 in Wuhan, China. The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, and the majority of cases in China remain concentrated in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital. Wuhan has been under lockdown since January 23, with movement halted in or out of the city, and public transport limited within.

Staff disinfect a room in Hotel Mikazuki, in Japan&#39;s Chiba Prefecture, where Japanese evacuees from Wuhan stayed. 197 Japanese citizens had been flown out of the Chinese city, and stayed at the hotel for two weeks. They went home on February 13 after all testing negative for the coronavirus. Foreign nationals from at least 30 countries were flown out of Wuhan and other regions of China in January, amid growing travel restrictions and border closures.

With governments worldwide advising citizens to avoid close physical contact for fears of spreading the virus, even religious services have had to adjust. Catholic devotees in Paranaque city, the Philippines, line up on February 26 to have their head sprinkled with ash during Ash Wednesday services -- instead of the usual practice of having the ash rubbed in.

A worker from the Korea Pest Control Association, wearing protective gear, sprays disinfectant at a market in Seoul on February 24. South Korea has seen a spike in numbers as a new outbreak spreads across the country. There are now more than 1,500 cases nationwide, many of which are linked to a religious group in the south of the country.

A Chinese man wears a protective mask, goggles and coat on a nearly empty street on January 26 in Beijing, China. The outbreak hit during Chinese New Year -- China&#39;s busiest annual travel season. This year, celebrations were canceled, travel restrictions were implemented, and the typical festive atmosphere was replaced by one of fear and caution.

Workers spray disinfectant inside a toilet at a bus depot in Seoul, South Korea, on February 24. The majority of cases in South Korea have taken place in the southern city of Daegu, but infections have also spread to other places like Busan -- the country&#39;s second most populous city.

A worker cleans a metro train in Tehran, Iran, on February 26. An outbreak in Iran has seen the country&#39;s coronavirus numbers spike; it now has more than 140 cases and 22 deaths. &lt;br /&gt;Many other Middle Eastern countries have imposed travel restrictions and strict emergency measures, including closing borders with Iran. Within a week of the Iran outbreak, a number of nearby countries reported their first cases, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, and more.

Workers clean a gate at Hong Kong&#39;s High Speed Rail Station on January 29. The city&#39;s government announced it will deny entry for travelers who has been to China&#39;s Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, except for local residents. Hong Kong has also closed many of its border crossings with mainland China, amid calls from residents for more stringent measures.

A worker disinfecting a market in Seoul, South Korea, on February 24. South Korea is now the largest outbreak outside China.

And in Thailand, the first place the virus spread outside China, authorities set up widespread temperature screenings at transport hubs days after the first case.
Some countries like the US and UK have begun adopting similar measures.
San Francisco declared a state of emergency — allowing the city to get reimbursed by state and federal governments for money it spends on preparedness.
And New York has been preparing for weeks. In February, the city distributed about 1.5 million face masks, and asked for an additional minimum of 300,000 masks, and has prepared at least 1,200 hospital beds for potential coronavirus patients.

Get tested early

Countries can also encourage early testing, and make testing available across local districts, to identify the arrival of the virus fast.
South Korea is a good example of widespread, early testing and heightened vigilance in reporting symptoms — the country’s health ministry has rolled out a smartphone app that asks citizens to do a daily check of their symptoms, and to notify local health officials if necessary.
The South Korean city of Goyang has even set up a drive-through coronavirus testing site: people drive into a parking lot, where health workers in hazmat suits register drivers, check their temperatures, and take samples.
Drivers go through the entire testing process in a matter of minutes without ever getting out of their cars — making it easy for more people to get tested quickly, as well as protecting healthcare workers from exposure to the virus.
These kinds of measures allow authorities to quarantine patients and the people they have been in contact with, thus containing the virus quickly, rather than allow it to spread with untested infected people in the community.

Spread good hygiene practices

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough, avoiding touching your eyes or mouth with your hands, and being cautious of the surfaces you touch can make a big difference.
Countries across Asia launched public awareness campaigns, with governments spreading tips on how to keep good hygiene.
In cities like Hong Kong, people have taken to wearing gloves when they go out, and using disinfectant or alcohol wipes to regularly clean surfaces. One common practice is to cover elevator buttons in buildings with a plastic sheet, making it easy to disinfect the surface every few hours.
In places where schools have yet to be suspended fully, some schools do daily hand-washings — all students line up to wash their hands before meals or at the end of the school day.
Similar institutional campaigns an higher personal awareness among citizens can help prevent and contain the spread of the virus globally.

Offer employees flexible working arrangements

Millions of people in Asia have been working from home, or working more flexible hours, for over a month. Some companies have sent all non-essential employees home, while others have adopted a tag team method, with groups of employees taking turns coming into the office.
There certainly are difficulties — if schools are suspended, parents working from home may also need to care for their children, and working remotely isn’t practical for some in customer service industries of front-of-house roles.
But modern technology also makes it easier to have entire companies work from home: Asian companies have been using tools like video conferencing, instant messaging applications, VPN systems and cloud-based filing.
In Hong Kong, some employees told CNN that they were frustrated their employers didn’t allow them to work remotely, as they felt it put them at a higher risk of infection.

Don’t panic buy

In Hong Kong, the month of February was marked by panic buying and empty store aisles.
People feared closed borders could disrupt the supply line of toilet rolls — despite the government’s reassurances that it wouldn’t — and rushed to stock up. Supermarkets sold out, with some people bulk-buying enough to last them weeks.
And it’s not just toilet rolls — people have also been snatching up face masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, and food staples like rice.
Passengers are seen on the deck of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked at the Yokohama Port on February 7.

Flight attendants wearing face masks make their way through Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok on February 7.

Workers check sterile medical gloves at a latex-product manufacturer in Nanjing, China, on February 6.

A woman wears a protective mask as she shops in a Beijing market on February 6.

This aerial photo shows the Leishenshan Hospital that is being built in Wuhan to handle coronavirus patients.

A passenger shows a note from the World Dream cruise ship docked at the Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong on February 5.

A mask is seen on a statue in Beijing on February 5.

An ambulance stops at a traffic light in front of the Grand Lisboa Hotel in Macao. The virus turned China&#39;s gambling mecca &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/03/asia/china-virus-macao-gambling-intl-hnk/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;into a ghost town.&lt;/a&gt;

A dog in Beijing wears a makeshift mask constructed from a paper cup.

Striking hospital workers in Hong Kong demand the closure of the border with mainland China on February 4.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship sits anchored in quarantine off the port of Yokohama on February 4. It arrived a day earlier with passengers feeling ill.

A medical worker wearing protective gear waits to take the temperature of people entering Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong on February 4.

Medical workers in protective suits help transfer patients to a newly completed field hospital in Wuhan.

People wearing protective overalls talk outside a Wuhan hotel housing people in isolation on February 3.

A man stands in front of TV screens broadcasting a speech by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on February 3. Lam said the city would shut almost all border-control points to the mainland.

A colleague sprays disinfectant on a doctor in Wuhan on February 3.

Commuters in Tokyo walk past an electric board displaying dismal stock prices on February 3, the first business day after the Chinese New Year. Asia&#39;s markets recorded their &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/02/investing/china-markets-coronavirus/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;worst day in years&lt;/a&gt; as investors finally got a chance to react to the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Medical workers move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward at the Second People&#39;s Hospital in Fuyang, China, on February 1.

Children wear plastic bottles as makeshift masks while waiting to check in to a flight at the Beijing Capital Airport on January 30.

Passengers in Hong Kong wear protective masks as they wait to board a train at Lo Wu Station, near the mainland border, on January 30.

A volunteer wearing protective clothing disinfects a street in Qingdao, China, on January 29.

Nanning residents line up to buy face masks from a medical appliance store on January 29.

Lyu Jun, left, a member of a medical team leaving for Wuhan, says goodbye to a loved one in Urumqi, China, on January 28.

A charter flight from Wuhan arrives at an airport in Anchorage, Alaska, on January 28. The US government chartered the plane to bring home US citizens and diplomats from the American consulate in Wuhan.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in wears a mask to inspect the National Medical Center in Seoul on January 28.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, attends a news conference in Hong Kong on January 28. Lam said China will stop individual travelers to Hong Kong while closing some border checkpoints and restricting flights and train services from the mainland.

Workers at an airport in Novosibirsk, Russia, check the temperatures of passengers who arrived from Beijing on January 28.

Alex Azar, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, speaks during a news conference about the American public-health response.

Two residents walk in an empty park in Wuhan on January 27. The city remained on lockdown for a fourth day.

A person wears a protective mask, goggles and coat as he stands in a nearly empty street in Beijing on January 26.

Medical staff members bring a patient to the Wuhan Red Cross hospital on January 25.

People wear protective masks as they walk under Lunar New Year decorations in Beijing on January 25.

Construction workers in Wuhan begin to work on a special hospital to deal with the outbreak on January 24.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, speaks to reporters on January 24 about &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/24/health/wuhan-coronavirus-chicago-cdc/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a patient in Chicago&lt;/a&gt; who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The patient was the second in the United States to be diagnosed with the illness.

A couple kisses goodbye as they travel for the Lunar New Year holiday in Beijing on January 24.

Workers manufacture protective face masks at a factory in China&#39;s Hubei Province on January 23.

Shoppers wear masks in a Wuhan market on January 23.

Passengers are checked by a thermography device at an airport in Osaka, Japan, on January 23.

People wear masks while shopping for vegetables in Wuhan on January 23.

A militia member checks the body temperature of a driver in Wuhan on January 23.

Passengers wear masks as they arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines, on January 23.

A customer holds boxes of particulate respirators at a pharmacy in Hong Kong on January 23.

Passengers wear masks at the high-speed train station in Hong Kong on January 23.

A woman rides an electric bicycle in Wuhan on January 22.

People in Guangzhou, China, wear protective masks on January 22.

People go through a checkpoint in Guangzhou on January 22.

Medical staff of Wuhan&#39;s Union Hospital attend a gathering on January 22.

Health officials hold a news conference in Beijing on January 22.

A shopkeeper waits for customers at a market in Beijing on March 4.

Teachers at the Nagoya International School in Japan conduct an online class for students staying at home as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus on March 5.

Soldiers spray disinfectant throughout a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea.

A Muslim worshipper attends a mass prayer against coronavirus in Dakar, Senegal on March 4, after cases were confirmed in the country within the previous days.

People wear face masks in Times Square New York on March 3. New York reported its first case of coronavirus two days earlier.

A security guard stands on the Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 3.

US President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, speaks during a meeting with pharmaceutical executives and the White House coronavirus task force on Monday, March 2. Throughout &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/02/politics/donald-trump-coronavirus-vaccine-push-back/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the meeting,&lt;/a&gt; Trump was hyperfocused on pressing industry leaders in the room for a timeline for a coronavirus vaccine and treatment. But experts at the table -- from the administration and the pharmaceutical industry -- repeatedly emphasized that a vaccine can&#39;t be rushed to market before it&#39;s been declared safe for the public.

Healthcare workers transfer a patient at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, on Sunday, March 1. The long-term care facility is linked to confirmed coronavirus cases.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a London laboratory of the Public Health England National Infection Service.

Staff members disinfect the premises of a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, China, on March 1, after all patients were discharged.

Tomoyuki Sugano, a professional baseball player on the Yomiuri Giants, throws a pitch in an empty Tokyo Dome during a preseason game on Saturday, February 29. Fans have been barred from preseason games to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Medical staff stand outside a hospital in Daegu, South Korea, on March 1.

Commuters wearing masks make their way to work during morning rush hour at the Shinagawa train station in Tokyo on February 28.

Medical staff transport a coronavirus patient within the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan on February 28.

Inter Milan plays Ludogorets in an empty soccer stadium in Milan, Italy, on Thursday, February 27. The match &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/28/football/inter-milan-coronavirus-ludogorets-football-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was ordered to be played behind closed doors&lt;/a&gt; as Italian authorities continue to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak.

A bank clerk disinfects banknotes in China&#39;s Sichuan province on Wednesday, February 26.

A child wearing a protective face mask rides on a scooter in an empty area in Beijing.

A Catholic devotee wears a face mask as he is sprinkled with ash during Ash Wednesday services in Paranaque, Philippines, on February 26.

People disinfect Qom&#39;s Masumeh shrine in Tehran, Iran, on February 25.

A worker in Daegu stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from coronavirus patients on February 24.

Paramedics carry a stretcher off an ambulance in Hong Kong on February 23.

People attend a professional soccer match in Kobe, Japan, on February 23. To help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the soccer club Vissel Kobe &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.espn.com/soccer/vissel-kobe/story/4057914/iniestas-vissel-kobe-ban-singing-chanting-due-to-coronavirus-threat&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told fans not to sing, chant or wave flags&lt;/a&gt; in the season opener against Yokohama FC.

A team of volunteers disinfects a pedestrian bridge in Bangkok, Thailand.

A man rides his bike in Beijing on February 23.

Hospital personnel in Codogno, Italy, carry new beds inside the hospital on February 21. The hospital is hosting some people who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Doctors look at a CT scan of a lung at a hospital in Xiaogan, China, on February 20.

A sales clerk wears a mask as she waits for customers at a hat shop in Beijing on February 18.&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/14/economy/coronavirus-china-economy-small-businesses/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; &lt;/a&gt;Small companies that help drive China&#39;s economy &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/14/economy/coronavirus-china-economy-small-businesses/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;are worried about how much damage&lt;/a&gt; the coronavirus outbreak will cause to business.

Buses carrying American passengers arrive at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo on February 17. The passengers &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/17/health/diamond-princess-american-evacuees-flight/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were leaving the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship&lt;/a&gt; to be repatriated to the United States.

A medical worker rests at the isolation ward of the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan on February 16.

Authorities watch as the Westerdam cruise ship approaches a port in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on February 13. Despite having no confirmed cases of coronavirus on board, the Westerdam was refused port by four other Asian countries before being allowed to dock in Cambodia.

A worker has his temperature checked on a shuttered commercial street in Beijing on February 12.

Beds are made in the Wuhan Sports Center, which has been converted into a temporary hospital.

A child rides a scooter past a police officer wearing protective gear outside the Hong Mei House in Hong Kong on February 11. More than 100 people evacuated the housing block after four residents in two different apartments tested positive for the coronavirus.

Relatives of quarantined passengers wave at the Diamond Princess cruise ship as it leaves a port in Yokohama, Japan, to dump wastewater and generate potable water. Dozens of people on the ship &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/10/us/coronavirus-cruise-ship-americans-quarantine/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were infected with coronavirus.&lt;/a&gt;

The Deneway branch of the County Oak Medical Centre is closed amid coronavirus fears in Brighton, England, on February 11. Several locations in and around Brighton were quarantined after &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/11/europe/steve-walsh-uk-coronavirus-patient-intl-gbr/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a man linked to several coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom&lt;/a&gt; came into contact with health-care workers and members of the public.

A police officer, left, wears protective gear as he guards a cordon at the Hong Mei House in Hong Kong on February 11.

A worker wears a protective suit as he waits to screen people entering an office building in Beijing on February 10. China&#39;s workforce is &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/10/business/china-companies-return-to-work-coronavirus/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;slowly coming back to work&lt;/a&gt; after the coronavirus outbreak forced many parts of the country to extend the Lunar New Year holiday by more than a week.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has his temperature checked during an appearance in Beijing on February 10.

Photojournalists wearing face masks take photos of a bus carrying passengers after they disembarked from the World Dream cruise ship in Hong Kong on February 9. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/05/asia/coronavirus-cruise-quarantines-intl-hnk/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;More than 5,300 people were quarantined on two cruise ships&lt;/a&gt; off Hong Kong and Japan.

People participating in a Lunar New Year Parade in New York City hold signs reading, &quot;Wuhan stay strong!&quot; on February 9.

A shopper walks past empty shelves at a grocery store in Hong Kong on February 9. China&#39;s Ministry of Commerce &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/06/asia/wuhan-coronavirus-update-intl-hnk/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;encouraged supermarkets and grocery stores&lt;/a&gt; to resume operations as the country&#39;s voluntary or mandatory quarantines began to take an economic toll.

A worker wearing a protective suit uses a machine to disinfect a business establishment in Shanghai, China, on February 9.

Workers in protective gear walk near the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama on February 7.

People in Hong Kong attend a vigil February 7 for &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/07/asia/china-doctor-death-censorship-intl-hnk/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang. &lt;/a&gt;Li, 34, died in Wuhan after contracting the virus while treating a patient.

A woman grieves while paying tribute to Li at Li&#39;s hospital in Wuhan on February 7.

The Anthem of the Seas cruise ship is seen docked at the Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, New Jersey, on February 7. Passengers were to be screened for coronavirus as a precaution, an official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN.

A light installation is displayed by striking members of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance and other activists at the Hospital Authority building in Hong Kong on February 7.

Passengers are seen on the deck of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked at the Yokohama Port on February 7.

Flight attendants wearing face masks make their way through Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok on February 7.

Workers check sterile medical gloves at a latex-product manufacturer in Nanjing, China, on February 6.

A woman wears a protective mask as she shops in a Beijing market on February 6.

This aerial photo shows the Leishenshan Hospital that is being built in Wuhan to handle coronavirus patients.

A passenger shows a note from the World Dream cruise ship docked at the Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong on February 5.

A mask is seen on a statue in Beijing on February 5.

An ambulance stops at a traffic light in front of the Grand Lisboa Hotel in Macao. The virus turned China&#39;s gambling mecca &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/03/asia/china-virus-macao-gambling-intl-hnk/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;into a ghost town.&lt;/a&gt;

A dog in Beijing wears a makeshift mask constructed from a paper cup.

Striking hospital workers in Hong Kong demand the closure of the border with mainland China on February 4.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship sits anchored in quarantine off the port of Yokohama on February 4. It arrived a day earlier with passengers feeling ill.

A medical worker wearing protective gear waits to take the temperature of people entering Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong on February 4.

Medical workers in protective suits help transfer patients to a newly completed field hospital in Wuhan.

People wearing protective overalls talk outside a Wuhan hotel housing people in isolation on February 3.

A man stands in front of TV screens broadcasting a speech by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on February 3. Lam said the city would shut almost all border-control points to the mainland.

A colleague sprays disinfectant on a doctor in Wuhan on February 3.

Commuters in Tokyo walk past an electric board displaying dismal stock prices on February 3, the first business day after the Chinese New Year. Asia&#39;s markets recorded their &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/02/investing/china-markets-coronavirus/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;worst day in years&lt;/a&gt; as investors finally got a chance to react to the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Medical workers move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward at the Second People&#39;s Hospital in Fuyang, China, on February 1.

Children wear plastic bottles as makeshift masks while waiting to check in to a flight at the Beijing Capital Airport on January 30.

Passengers in Hong Kong wear protective masks as they wait to board a train at Lo Wu Station, near the mainland border, on January 30.

A volunteer wearing protective clothing disinfects a street in Qingdao, China, on January 29.

Nanning residents line up to buy face masks from a medical appliance store on January 29.

Lyu Jun, left, a member of a medical team leaving for Wuhan, says goodbye to a loved one in Urumqi, China, on January 28.

A charter flight from Wuhan arrives at an airport in Anchorage, Alaska, on January 28. The US government chartered the plane to bring home US citizens and diplomats from the American consulate in Wuhan.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in wears a mask to inspect the National Medical Center in Seoul on January 28.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, attends a news conference in Hong Kong on January 28. Lam said China will stop individual travelers to Hong Kong while closing some border checkpoints and restricting flights and train services from the mainland.

Workers at an airport in Novosibirsk, Russia, check the temperatures of passengers who arrived from Beijing on January 28.

Alex Azar, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, speaks during a news conference about the American public-health response.

Two residents walk in an empty park in Wuhan on January 27. The city remained on lockdown for a fourth day.

A person wears a protective mask, goggles and coat as he stands in a nearly empty street in Beijing on January 26.

Medical staff members bring a patient to the Wuhan Red Cross hospital on January 25.

People wear protective masks as they walk under Lunar New Year decorations in Beijing on January 25.

Construction workers in Wuhan begin to work on a special hospital to deal with the outbreak on January 24.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, speaks to reporters on January 24 about &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/24/health/wuhan-coronavirus-chicago-cdc/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a patient in Chicago&lt;/a&gt; who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The patient was the second in the United States to be diagnosed with the illness.

A couple kisses goodbye as they travel for the Lunar New Year holiday in Beijing on January 24.

Workers manufacture protective face masks at a factory in China&#39;s Hubei Province on January 23.

Shoppers wear masks in a Wuhan market on January 23.

Passengers are checked by a thermography device at an airport in Osaka, Japan, on January 23.

People wear masks while shopping for vegetables in Wuhan on January 23.

A militia member checks the body temperature of a driver in Wuhan on January 23.

Passengers wear masks as they arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines, on January 23.

A customer holds boxes of particulate respirators at a pharmacy in Hong Kong on January 23.

Passengers wear masks at the high-speed train station in Hong Kong on January 23.

A woman rides an electric bicycle in Wuhan on January 22.

People in Guangzhou, China, wear protective masks on January 22.

People go through a checkpoint in Guangzhou on January 22.

Medical staff of Wuhan&#39;s Union Hospital attend a gathering on January 22.

Health officials hold a news conference in Beijing on January 22.

A shopkeeper waits for customers at a market in Beijing on March 4.

Teachers at the Nagoya International School in Japan conduct an online class for students staying at home as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus on March 5.

Soldiers spray disinfectant throughout a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea.

A Muslim worshipper attends a mass prayer against coronavirus in Dakar, Senegal on March 4, after cases were confirmed in the country within the previous days.

People wear face masks in Times Square New York on March 3. New York reported its first case of coronavirus two days earlier.

A security guard stands on the Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 3.

US President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, speaks during a meeting with pharmaceutical executives and the White House coronavirus task force on Monday, March 2. Throughout &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/02/politics/donald-trump-coronavirus-vaccine-push-back/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the meeting,&lt;/a&gt; Trump was hyperfocused on pressing industry leaders in the room for a timeline for a coronavirus vaccine and treatment. But experts at the table -- from the administration and the pharmaceutical industry -- repeatedly emphasized that a vaccine can&#39;t be rushed to market before it&#39;s been declared safe for the public.

Healthcare workers transfer a patient at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, on Sunday, March 1. The long-term care facility is linked to confirmed coronavirus cases.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a London laboratory of the Public Health England National Infection Service.

Staff members disinfect the premises of a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, China, on March 1, after all patients were discharged.

Tomoyuki Sugano, a professional baseball player on the Yomiuri Giants, throws a pitch in an empty Tokyo Dome during a preseason game on Saturday, February 29. Fans have been barred from preseason games to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Medical staff stand outside a hospital in Daegu, South Korea, on March 1.

Commuters wearing masks make their way to work during morning rush hour at the Shinagawa train station in Tokyo on February 28.

Medical staff transport a coronavirus patient within the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan on February 28.

Inter Milan plays Ludogorets in an empty soccer stadium in Milan, Italy, on Thursday, February 27. The match &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/28/football/inter-milan-coronavirus-ludogorets-football-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was ordered to be played behind closed doors&lt;/a&gt; as Italian authorities continue to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak.

A bank clerk disinfects banknotes in China&#39;s Sichuan province on Wednesday, February 26.

A child wearing a protective face mask rides on a scooter in an empty area in Beijing.

A Catholic devotee wears a face mask as he is sprinkled with ash during Ash Wednesday services in Paranaque, Philippines, on February 26.

People disinfect Qom&#39;s Masumeh shrine in Tehran, Iran, on February 25.

A worker in Daegu stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from coronavirus patients on February 24.

Paramedics carry a stretcher off an ambulance in Hong Kong on February 23.

People attend a professional soccer match in Kobe, Japan, on February 23. To help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the soccer club Vissel Kobe &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.espn.com/soccer/vissel-kobe/story/4057914/iniestas-vissel-kobe-ban-singing-chanting-due-to-coronavirus-threat&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told fans not to sing, chant or wave flags&lt;/a&gt; in the season opener against Yokohama FC.

A team of volunteers disinfects a pedestrian bridge in Bangkok, Thailand.

A man rides his bike in Beijing on February 23.

Hospital personnel in Codogno, Italy, carry new beds inside the hospital on February 21. The hospital is hosting some people who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Doctors look at a CT scan of a lung at a hospital in Xiaogan, China, on February 20.

A sales clerk wears a mask as she waits for customers at a hat shop in Beijing on February 18.&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/14/economy/coronavirus-china-economy-small-businesses/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; &lt;/a&gt;Small companies that help drive China&#39;s economy &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/14/economy/coronavirus-china-economy-small-businesses/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;are worried about how much damage&lt;/a&gt; the coronavirus outbreak will cause to business.

Buses carrying American passengers arrive at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo on February 17. The passengers &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/17/health/diamond-princess-american-evacuees-flight/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were leaving the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship&lt;/a&gt; to be repatriated to the United States.

A medical worker rests at the isolation ward of the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan on February 16.

Authorities watch as the Westerdam cruise ship approaches a port in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on February 13. Despite having no confirmed cases of coronavirus on board, the Westerdam was refused port by four other Asian countries before being allowed to dock in Cambodia.

A worker has his temperature checked on a shuttered commercial street in Beijing on February 12.

Beds are made in the Wuhan Sports Center, which has been converted into a temporary hospital.

A child rides a scooter past a police officer wearing protective gear outside the Hong Mei House in Hong Kong on February 11. More than 100 people evacuated the housing block after four residents in two different apartments tested positive for the coronavirus.

Relatives of quarantined passengers wave at the Diamond Princess cruise ship as it leaves a port in Yokohama, Japan, to dump wastewater and generate potable water. Dozens of people on the ship &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/10/us/coronavirus-cruise-ship-americans-quarantine/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were infected with coronavirus.&lt;/a&gt;

The Deneway branch of the County Oak Medical Centre is closed amid coronavirus fears in Brighton, England, on February 11. Several locations in and around Brighton were quarantined after &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/11/europe/steve-walsh-uk-coronavirus-patient-intl-gbr/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a man linked to several coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom&lt;/a&gt; came into contact with health-care workers and members of the public.

A police officer, left, wears protective gear as he guards a cordon at the Hong Mei House in Hong Kong on February 11.

A worker wears a protective suit as he waits to screen people entering an office building in Beijing on February 10. China&#39;s workforce is &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/10/business/china-companies-return-to-work-coronavirus/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;slowly coming back to work&lt;/a&gt; after the coronavirus outbreak forced many parts of the country to extend the Lunar New Year holiday by more than a week.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has his temperature checked during an appearance in Beijing on February 10.

Photojournalists wearing face masks take photos of a bus carrying passengers after they disembarked from the World Dream cruise ship in Hong Kong on February 9. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/05/asia/coronavirus-cruise-quarantines-intl-hnk/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;More than 5,300 people were quarantined on two cruise ships&lt;/a&gt; off Hong Kong and Japan.

People participating in a Lunar New Year Parade in New York City hold signs reading, &quot;Wuhan stay strong!&quot; on February 9.

A shopper walks past empty shelves at a grocery store in Hong Kong on February 9. China&#39;s Ministry of Commerce &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/06/asia/wuhan-coronavirus-update-intl-hnk/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;encouraged supermarkets and grocery stores&lt;/a&gt; to resume operations as the country&#39;s voluntary or mandatory quarantines began to take an economic toll.

A worker wearing a protective suit uses a machine to disinfect a business establishment in Shanghai, China, on February 9.

Workers in protective gear walk near the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama on February 7.

People in Hong Kong attend a vigil February 7 for &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/07/asia/china-doctor-death-censorship-intl-hnk/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang. &lt;/a&gt;Li, 34, died in Wuhan after contracting the virus while treating a patient.

A woman grieves while paying tribute to Li at Li&#39;s hospital in Wuhan on February 7.

The Anthem of the Seas cruise ship is seen docked at the Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, New Jersey, on February 7. Passengers were to be screened for coronavirus as a precaution, an official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN.

A light installation is displayed by striking members of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance and other activists at the Hospital Authority building in Hong Kong on February 7.

Passengers are seen on the deck of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked at the Yokohama Port on February 7.

The panic buying stoked unnecessary chaos and fear, and even led to crime — in Hong Kong, several men were arrested last month for stealing 600 toilet rolls that had been delivered outside a supermarket.
There are plenty of reasons to refrain from jumping on the panic buying bandwagon; it takes away critical supplies for frontliners and health care workers, and spreads hysteria. And often, the supply chains are fine — CNN spoke with two major Hong Kong supermarkets, two shipping companies, and two container operators, all of which said there was no shortage or disruption of supplies.

Don’t be afraid of your pets

A dog tested positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong last week, sparking incorrect fears that pets may be able to catch and transmit the virus to their owners.
Experts agree: that’s almost definitely not the case.
Coronaviruses can live on surfaces and objects — meaning the virus could be present on the surface of a dog or cat, even if the dog or cat hasn’t actually contracted the virus
“Present evidence suggests that dogs are no more of a risk of spreading (coronavirus) than inanimate objects such as door handles,” wrote Sheila McClelland, the founder of Hong Kong-based Lifelong Animal Protection Charity, in a letter to city authorities shared with CNN.
So don’t quarantine your pets, stick face masks on them, or abandon them — just stick to the basics of good hygiene. Wash your hands after touching your pets, and if you’re really concerned, wipe your pets’ paws with antiseptic wipes after they’ve been outside.

Don’t stigmatize patients

As the virus spreads, so does fear, paranoia, and discrimination.
Experts have warned against stigmatizing patients; for instance, quarantines are undoubtedly vital to the containment process, but if done improperly, patients could potentially be treated with less dignity and respect.
And in largely white countries like the US, UK, and Australia, stigma can take a more xenophobic, at times outright racist, form — there has been an uptick of racist assaults and harassment in these places, targeted at people of Chinese or East Asian descent.
It’s also why the director general of the World Health Organization urged countries not to impose trade bans in February, warning that it could feed “fear and stigma, with little public health benefit.”
“Where such measures have been implemented, we urge that they are short in duration, proportionate to the public health risks, and are reconsidered regularly as the situation evolves,” he added.

And finally — don’t panic

While governments and citizens should prepare for the virus, it’s also important not to panic.
Based on current available data, the virus is thought to have a fatality rate of about 2% — that’s higher than influenza, which is about 0.1%, but much lower than severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, (9.6%) and MERS, Middle East respiratory syndrome (35%).
For many people, symptoms are just like those of a common cold, and may go away on their own.
In China, more than half of all cases have recovered and been discharged from hospital — 47,204 out of a total of 80,151 cases, according to the country’s National Health Commission.
For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a more serious illness such as pneumonia or bronchitis. People with symptoms that feel worse than a standard cold should see their doctor.

