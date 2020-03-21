Aston Martin’s Lagonda brand showed off the All-Terrain Concept at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 and it could be the future of SUV design.

According to the brand, it’s the first luxury battery electric vehicle promising both autonomous and zero-emissions driving, with an opulent touch.

The car is expected to enter production in 2022 in Wales.

The car will be powered by two electric motors, which will be mounted on its floor, one on each axle, freeing up a considerable amount of space in the shell for the occupant to enjoy.

The concept features gesture and voice control systems, a levitating key, which will work as the driver’s own personal assistant, rotating seats and premium materials.

The Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain Concept is expected to enter production in 2022 in St Athan, Wales.

