Tehran (IP) – China’s ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Chang Hua, has appreciated the Iranian Red Crescent Society who sent the first shipment of humanitarian aid to Covid-19 patients in China, saying his country stands with Iranians until the complete elimination of the Coronavirus.

Iran Press/Iran news: The Chinese ambassador after a meeting with Mahmoud Reza Piri the secretary-general of Iran’s Red Crescent Society noted the spread of the virus in China has been brought under control saying, “The Chinese Red Cross has sent its experts to assist in the treatment, testing, and management of the virus to Iran to share their expertise and experiences with Iran.”

Chang Hua also emphasized on the development of Tehran-Beijing relations. He said: “Iran-China relations will enter a new phase after the complete elimination of the Coronavirus.”

The outbreak of the Coronavirus began in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, and apparently originated from animals. The virus has now spread to 70 countries in addition to 30 Chinese provinces.

According to the latest statistics, more than 89,000 people have been infected with the virus so far, more than 45,000 have recovered from the disease, and more than 3,000 have lost their lives.

