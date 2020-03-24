Coronavirus updates: Millions more ordered to stay at home, Olympics postponed Here are the latest updates from around the world.

Coronavirus updates: Millions more ordered to stay at home, Olympics postponed
More American states have gone under lockdown, with Louisiana, New Mexico, Washington and West Virginia issuing stay-at-home orders. “Right now, every time you leave your house, you are putting yourself, your family and your community at risk,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.
Late on Monday, the United Kingdom went into lockdown as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to stem the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 5,000 people and killed hundreds in his country.
And after growing international pressure, Japan and the International Olympic Committee have agreed to postpone the 2020 Tokyo games until next year but said they would happen no later than summer 2021.