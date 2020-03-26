QNA/Doha

HE Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohamed AlKhater, Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management held a remote meeting with the European Union ambassadors in Doha to brief them on Qatar’s efforts to curb the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The meeting reviewed the preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of all citizens and residents.

It also reviewed Qatar’s efforts at the international level, which included sending medical shipments to China, Korea and Iran, and coordinating with a number of embassies of friendly countries to evacuate their citizens from the regions where the epidemic has spread. Regarding the precautionary measures taken by Qatar in the closed part of the Industrial Area, HE AlKhater said that three test posts and six ambulances are available in the area to ensure the safety of all and transfer the suspected cases to quarantine for necessary care, in addition to allowing 1,000 vehicles on daily basis to transport food and basic supplies in co-ordination with the concerned authorities.

The ambassadors praised the steps taken by Qatar and appreciated the efforts of the relevant authorities in the country that oversee the implementation of these measures.

French ambassador Franck Gellet and Denmark ambassador (non-resident) Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin reiterated their thanks to Qatar for the evacuation of their countries’ citizens and facilitating their safe return to their homeland.