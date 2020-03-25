Another deadly virus, Orthogantavirus popularly referred to as Hantavirus is again on the rise in China amidst the coronavirus crisis.

reports that the virus has already killed a man from Yunnan Province, and according to Global Times, the man fell and died while he was on a shattered bus to Shandong Province for work on Monday

He was tested positive for Hantavirus.

Other 32 people on the bus were tested also.

Hantavirus is spread mainly by rodents and is not new to China.

Unlike Coronavirus, the cases of human-to-human transmission of Hantavirus are rare.

Humans may become infected with Hantavirus if they come in contact with rodent urine, saliva, or faeces.

Early symptoms of the virus include fatigue, fever, and muscle aches, along with headache, dizziness, chills and abdominal problems.

If left untreated, it can lead to coughing and shortness of breath and finally death.

More than 377,000 people have been infected by Coronavirus across the world and 16,500 have died from it.

Countries are being placed on lockdown to prevent further spread of the COVID-19.