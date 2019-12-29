A student at the College of Islamic Studies (CIS) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), recently addressed the United Nations (UN) Alliance for Civilisations (UNACO) fellowship alumni, during the event at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Mohamed Alazemi, a comparative religion programme student and president of the CIS Student Council, spoke on peace building in the Middle East. He was selected as one of the 12 UNACO Fellows from the Mena region for 2019, and contributed to the current year’s theme, ‘The Role of Women in Peacemaking and Conflict Prevention’.

Alazemi has carried out extensive research in the fields of gender equality, women’s empowerment, peace-building and justice in Kuwait. During his talk, he called for better tolerance and proactive measures, saying: “Whether you like it or not, humanity’s survival depends on you. You are the element of change; you are what the world needs because it takes courage to be kind.”

UNACO strives to bridge divides and to strengthen cross-cultural relations among nations through intercultural and inter-religious dialogue and peace.

Source:gulf-times.com