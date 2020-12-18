His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, witnessed today the National Parade on the Doha Corniche on the occasion of the National Day celebrations.

The march was also witnessed by His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

It was also witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the personal representative of the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani, and His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister Interior, and a number of Excellencies Sheikhs and ministers.

The march was also witnessed by His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Shura Council, and a number of members of the Council, in addition to a number of Excellencies guests of the country, including HE Lieutenant General Gregory Gio, Commander of the US Central Air Command.

The national march began with the firing of 18 artillery in celebration of the National Day, and the march initiated the White Army column from the Health Sector Group from the Hamad Medical Corporation in addition to employees and volunteers from the Qatar Red Crescent.

White army



The armed forces produced a patriotic song dedicated to the medical and nursing staff saluting their sacrifices and their response to “Covid 19”.

His Highness the Emir Al-Moufdi greeted the White Army, standing and applauding them from the podium.

The march of the armed forces began with the flag group affiliated with the General Command of the Armed Forces Support Force, consisting of a thousand soldiers from the armed forces, who made exhibition paintings that formed the words: “We are all Qatar”, “Doha Al-Khair”, “2022”, “God … the homeland.” Prince “,” Good news of glory and goodness “,” We thank you, O Throne. “

Pedestrian shows



This was followed by skillful displays of silent infantry with weapons by the armed forces infantry companies, accompanied by a display of a number of armed forces vehicles, including tanks, armored vehicles, transport vehicles and artillery mechanisms.

The national march line followed the Armed Forces infantry companies, the Qatari Emiri Frontier Corps, the Ahmed bin Mohammed Military College, the Leader Mohammed bin Abdullah Air College, the Mohammed bin Ghanem Naval Academy, the General Command of the Armed Forces Support Force, the Joint Special Forces and the Special Portable Force.

Parachute shows

The Joint Special Forces made paragliding shows in the sky of the Corniche for the image of His Highness, the picture of His Highness the Father Emir, the picture of Asiad 2030, and smoke shows for “Al-Adaam”.

The Joint Special Forces team entered the record set with the largest airshow formation, and won 27 medals in 2019.

This was followed by the entry of the Special Operations Force, along with a number of mechanisms that it uses, to Al-Masir, followed by the Amiri Guard and the Special Team Group (Lafdawa).

Nautical parade

The Emiri Naval Forces displayed boats, frigates and ships, and their offer was followed by the entry of employees of the Ministry of the Interior to watch over the maintenance of security and order from the Police College, Police Training Institute, Civil Defense and Industrial Security.

This was followed by a display of the force of a cavalry cavalryman and the formation of the silent detachment of the female force and the riot-control blocs, who made the arrowhead, the open castle and the cavalry head, followed by a display of cavalry and camels of the Amiri Guard.

Air show

The air show began with a song dedicated to the Air Force and a simulation of the control tower of the parade aircraft, which was presented by the Al-Adiyat group of Rafale fighters, followed by a group of Thariat of the Typhoon fighters, followed by the Ababil (F-15) fighters specially developed for our air forces.

This was followed by the entry of the Al-Zaeem Mohammed bin Abdullah Air College aircraft into the sky of parade, followed by the C-130 and C-17 intercontinental strategic transport planes. Their tasks include transporting heavy equipment and transporting portable forces to the theater of operations.

Then the helicopter parade began, led by “Sajjil” helicopters, the Apache combat helicopters from the sixth generation system with distinctive characteristics and high technological specifications, followed by a demonstration of the aircraft of Leader Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah in smoke to form the flag of Al-Adaam, and a review of the Sajjil helicopters.