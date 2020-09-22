The words of His Highness the Amir focused on the concerns of the Middle East and the Islamic world

His Highness the Amir affirms the fundamentals of the Qatari policy towards Arab and international issues

The reform of the United Nations is the focus of His Highness’s speeches before the General Assembly

The high-level international meeting, which kicked off yesterday at the United Nations General Assembly to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, is of historical significance as it constitutes an important occasion, which is the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the international body.With the launch of the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is the focus of any new session of the General Assembly, the State of Qatar is proud of its effective participation in these discussions and long-term partnership with the United Nations by supporting its activities, financing its relief and development programs, and proposing initiatives that would enhance international efforts to achieve stability, and in In this context, the speeches of the State of Qatar before the General Assembly and the speeches of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received regional and international attention for the comprehensiveness of these speeches and their touching on the concerns of the Arab and Islamic world, as well as focusing the speeches of His Highness the Emir on the constants of Qatari policy, and the state’s stances towards the most prominent Local, Arab and international cases and files.

The State of Qatar attaches great importance to the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly that are held annually at the United Nations headquarters in New York, and His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar has been keen to address them annually since September 2013, based on His Highness’s belief – may God protect him – in the importance of this global organization and its sublime message, and the responsibility entrusted It has a duty to maintain peace and stability in the world, defuse international crises, put them on the path of solutions and settlements, and banish the specter of wars, resorting to military force, or threatening them in hot regions of the world. The issues of the Arab and Islamic nations are at the forefront of the speeches of His Highness Prince Al-Moufdi in various forums and platforms, and on top of these issues are Gulf security, stability and prosperity.

The annual participation of His Highness the Emir of the country in the opening of the United Nations General Assembly sessions every year confirms His Highness’s keenness to convey the bright image of the State of Qatar and its people, its successful civilizational path, its distinguished relations with various countries and peoples, and placing it before leaders and representatives of various countries of the world.

An active role in the international community.

His Highness’s speeches reflected the State of Qatar’s keenness to be a positive, effective party with a constructive role at the international level through its balanced and distinguished political and economic relations at the bilateral and multilateral levels, and to continue developing this approach to fulfill its responsibilities and obligations at various levels nationally, regionally and internationally. Qatar’s endeavor to be an arena for dialogue between the different parties in conflicts, not to be a party to these conflicts, and it also seeks to open platforms for cultural and media dialogue between peoples.

People are more aware

Since the sixty-eighth session of the United Nations General Assembly, the words of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have been keen to highlight the stances of the State of Qatar towards the challenges facing the Middle East region. The Arab world in the so-called Arab Spring, in which the State of Qatar triumphed in favor of the peoples who have proven to be more aware and yearning for freedom and decent living.

This stage coincided at a time when the Arab region is rich in accelerating events and transformations of a historical character in its importance, as the region recently witnessed stormy events resulting from the movement of peoples and their intrusion into the public political sphere.

From this standpoint, the speeches of His Highness reflected a Qatari conviction that the Arab Spring revolutions in which the Arab peoples rose up demanding freedom, dignity and social justice, and that these revolutions are part of a long-term historical process that many peoples in Europe, America, Asia and Africa have known. The path of transformation towards just governance and meeting the demands of peoples in the rest of the world was never an easy road, but rather a path full of sacrifices, and it was not possible to walk on it without impatience and determination. Rarely did revolutions occur without being followed by desperate attempts by ancient regimes to thwart them.

In this context, His Highness the Amir affirmed that the process of reform and modernization that Qatar has planned and made it a state of institutions that interact positively with the international community was not easy to achieve without keenness to adopt the rule of law and principles of good governance, combating corruption, protecting human rights and basic freedoms, and enabling women to participate in public life. On an equal footing with men, providing a healthy environment for the child. Taking care of the concerns of young people and creating an appropriate scientific environment that ensures maximum utilization of their energies has been and will remain among the priorities in Qatar’s national policy.

The stalemate of the Palestinian solution

Despite what the Arab world is witnessing in terms of transformations, the stalemate remained in the share of the Arab-Israeli conflict, which comes at the forefront of issues threatening international peace and security, and the speeches of His Highness before the General Assembly took care of it in light of the continuing occupation, the injustice of the Palestinian people, and the inability to reach A lasting and just peace based on international legitimacy decisions.

The words of His Highness the Amir warned that the continuation of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands, and the Arab lands in general, and the resulting practices, and a change in the demographic and urban reality therein, especially through the expansion of settlement and Judaization of the city of Jerusalem, the suffocating and unjust siege of the Gaza Strip, and the intensification of settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and changing its nature. Population; All things cannot be normal. This is not only because it constitutes a flagrant violation of international laws and covenants, but also because the cause of the Palestinian people is a just cause, and the historical injustice inflicted upon them must be lifted.

The State of Qatar has a clear position on establishing peace with Israel, and it is linked to the Palestinian people obtaining their rights to establish a Palestinian state in accordance with United Nations and Security Council resolutions on the borders of 67, with East Jerusalem as its capital, which the Palestinian and Arab peoples insist on the need to liberate it from the Israeli occupation.

Just peace and

His Highness looked forward to the future developments regarding the Palestinian issue, and Israel attempted to impose a policy of fait accompli and offer peace in exchange for peace and not in return for land, as we see today in terms of agreements between Israel and some Arab countries that bowed to Israel’s regional ambitions without regard to the rights of the Palestinian people.

Hence, His Highness declared it loud and loud in front of the world from the podium of the United Nations that Israel must know that oppression and the de-facto policy do not create security, and that it is wrong for a state to establish its concept of security on the basis of subjugating other peoples and confiscating their rights, and to give it priority over peace, There is no security without peace, and real security is the coexistence of peoples on the basis of good neighborhood and mutual respect, taking everyone’s interests into consideration.

The two-state solution

His Highness stressed that the desired peace is peace based on dignity and justice based on the principles of international legitimacy, United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative in light of the principle of the two-state solution and Israel’s withdrawal from all occupied Arab lands. The experiences of nations and the history of peoples confirm that unjust settlements did not last, rather they were An introduction to a new conflict. The continuation of the de-facto policy in Palestine does not make the problem disappear, as it is transforming before our eyes into a more complex issue. With the continuation of settlement activity, the foundations for the establishment of a Palestinian state continue to be undermined, and the status quo will turn into a situation similar to an apartheid system under the domination of one state, or even within it, and this is the basis for a new conflict, as a people will not be silent about injustice.

Gaza’s steadfastness and reconstruction

The speeches of His Highness have succeeded in conveying the suffering of the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, to the world through the podium of the United Nations.

After Israel’s aggression on Gaza in 2014, which began at dawn on July 8, 2014, by targeting the home of a Palestinian citizen in the southern Gaza Strip, and the attack followed the announcement of Operation Protective Edge, His Highness did not hesitate to condemn him before the United Nations.

The aggression, for which the Israeli army summoned 40,000 reservists, committed a massacre on its first day in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, killing 11 martyrs and 28 wounded Palestinians, then the massacres continued, as the aggression killed 1742 Palestinians, 81% of them civilians, including 530 children and 302 A woman and 64, whose corpses were not identified, as they were burned and maimed, and 340 Palestinian resistance fighters were killed, and 8,710 Palestinians were wounded.

In addition, 11 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and 23 medical personnel working in the ambulance were killed.

The Israeli bombing of the Strip completely destroyed 62 mosques, 109 mosques partly, one church in part, 10 Islamic cemeteries and one Christian cemetery, and about a hundred thousand Palestinians lost their 13,217 homes and became homeless.

His Highness conveyed these human crimes to the most important international forums condemning the tragic images and unprecedented facts the world saw during the aggression on Gaza and its targeting of civilians, including infants, who were killed in the arms of their mothers, and nearly half a million Palestinians were displaced, and the Gaza Strip was completely destroyed before we finish the reconstruction. What was destroyed by the previous aggression, affirming that the definition of what this aggression committed in accordance with the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law are crimes against humanity.

In front of the United Nations, His Highness affirmed that the arrogance of power will not defeat the resistance of the Palestinian people, directing his salutations to the steadfast resistance of the Palestinian people in Gaza in the face of the occupation and the insistence to restore all their legitimate rights, with the souls of their martyrs in mind.

His Highness was keen to send a message to Israel through this important international forum that it must realize that the security of its people will not be achieved without peace, and that the occupation is destined to end.

His Highness placed the international community in front of its responsibilities towards the Palestinian people and alerted that what was left by the repeated Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip over the past years, the unjust siege imposed on it, and the destruction of the infrastructure of the Strip, makes it imperative for the international community to oblige Israel to implement international legitimacy decisions, fulfill its obligations, and speed up the process. Removing the obstacles it has put in place to lift the blockade and achieve the reconstruction process, and that the State of Qatar will spare no effort in providing assistance for the reconstruction of the Strip, and His Highness urged all countries of the world to do so, as he condemned a large number of countries Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip.

Confronting terrorism and tyranny,

His Highness was keen to alert the world to the escalating danger of the phenomenon of terrorism, as many regions of the world have suffered from the phenomenon of terrorism under various pretexts and slogans threatening the world’s security and stability and impeding the achievement of the desired development.

His Highness the Amir affirmed that the societies most affected are the societies in which this harmful plant grew, which is hostile to diversity and pluralism that enrich societies. In the case of Arab and Islamic societies affected by it, terrorism affects the innocent, impoverishes our societies as it tries to deprive them of religious and human diversity, and blurs the true and just demands of peoples, and it offends religion with superficial expiatory interpretations of it. Hence, His Highness called for redoubling efforts to combat this phenomenon, whatever its form, goal, or source. And that terrorism can only be combated through its social environment, and that for societies to stand with us in combating terrorism, we must do justice to them, and not choose between terrorism and tyranny, or between terrorism and sectarian discrimination.

And that the war on terror cannot succeed unless the people are convinced that it is their war and not a war to install a regime that represses them.

Reform of the United Nations and the Security Council

The issue of reforming the United Nations occupied an important aspect of His Highness’s speeches before the General Assembly, an issue that His Highness’s speeches have focused on since the 68th session and constitutes the focus of His Highness’s speeches, where His Highness called for strengthening the capacity of the United Nations to face the challenges and problems facing the international community related to peace and security and challenges to solve Disputes by peaceful means.

His Highness the Amir affirmed the aspiration of peoples in many regions for the institutions of the international community to present solutions to the issues of poverty, hunger and sustainable development beyond conferences and decisions, and beyond even the necessary solidarity interest and the relief campaigns that are called to from time to time, despite their importance.

His Highness’s call to reform the United Nations and the Security Council stems from the realization that responsibility for the failure to impose a political solution in an issue such as the Syrian or Yemeni tragedy or the situation in Libya and other conflicts is mainly due to the Security Council’s inability to take the necessary decision to stop the bloodshed and the persistence of intransigence. The Syrian regime and its rejection of all regional and international initiatives.

From this standpoint, the decision-making process in the Security Council has become in urgent need of amendment, as it lacks justice and objectivity, and has also become a major obstacle to the protection and maintenance of international peace and security, and to the punishment of war criminals and criminals against humanity.

Therefore, His Highness’s speeches affirm the importance of speeding up the achievement of comprehensive and fundamental reform of the Security Council so that it is more able to deal positively with global challenges and respond to the aspirations of peoples, and this will only be achieved through the fair representation of the international community within the Council and that it is an expression of the democracy of international action. The parties, and of course it is not possible to take a decision without being supported by the permanent member states, but it is not permissible to monopolize the decision for a long and continuous period by one or two countries.

Attention to climate change

His Highness, the Emir of the country, gave great importance to the issue of climate change and occupied an important aspect of his speeches before the General Assembly.

His Highness the Amir affirmed that the issue of climate change is at the top of the concerns of the State of Qatar due to its known effects on the entire global system.

His Highness the Amir affirmed the State of Qatar’s commitment to continue cooperation with the international community in addressing this challenge and implementing the mechanisms that were agreed upon at the Eighteenth Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, hosted by Qatar, with the aim of drawing a road map to confront the negative environmental and economic impacts of this dangerous phenomenon.

It should also be noted that the State of Qatar has come a long way in the initiative of the Global Alliance for Dry Lands, which it launched with the aim of establishing an international organization to face the consequences of this phenomenon, and this proposed organization will integrate with relevant international organizations in combating desertification and drought and preserving the environment, without intersecting with her. His Highness the Amir called for support and support for this initiative.

His Highness’s donation at the high-level meeting of the General Assembly last year 2019 culminated in this interest, as His Highness the Amir announced a donation of $ 100 million to small island states and least developed countries to support efforts to combat the harmful effects of climate change.

In front of the Climate Action Summit held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, September 2019, His Highness affirmed that the State of Qatar has set an integrated set of fixed goals, the most important of which are those related to renewable energy to generate 200 megawatts of solar energy during the years 2020 and 2021, and that it will increase to 500 megawatts after This is in addition to seeking to regulate carbon pricing as a way to reduce emissions and drive investment toward cleaner options.

The climate issue occupies high-level attention in Qatar’s bid for the 2022 World Cup, as His Highness the Amir affirmed that “Qatar is committed to organizing an environmentally friendly championship and the first carbon-neutral tournament through the use of solar energy in stadiums, and the use of energy and water-saving cooling and lighting technology.”

His Highness indicated that the Sovereign Wealth Fund in Qatar plays an active role in combating climate change through the Qatar Investment Authority, and it is a founding member of the global sovereign wealth fund “One Planet”, and was established to promote green investments and accelerate efforts to take into account climate change issues in the investment sector. And managing sovereign wealth funds.

His Highness the Amir described the phenomenon of climate change as one of the serious challenges, and it poses many problems that intertwine in its economic, environmental and social dimensions, as it has negative repercussions that are extremely dangerous on all forms of life, and for developed and developing countries alike, calling on all countries to fulfill their responsibilities and implement their obligations. Enshrined by international conventions.

Confronting nuclear weapons

The issue of denuclearization of nuclear weapons from the Middle East region was also important in his speeches before the United Nations General Assembly. His Highness the Amir warned of the worrisome shortcomings and duplication of international dealings with nuclear disarmament issues, and his Highness called for the transition to nuclear disarmament from the entire region, as well as weapons of mass destruction.

In this context and based on the strategic importance of the Gulf region, His Highness the Amir affirmed that achieving stability in it is necessary for the countries of the region and the entire international community, stressing Qatar’s firm position to spare the Gulf region any dangers or threats to nuclear weapons while recognizing the right of the countries of the region to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes in accordance with For international rules on this.

** Speeches reflecting Qatar’s concern for the stability of the region, avoiding the scourge of wars and crises, and a desire to support development and stability and fight poverty, issues that the State of Qatar attaches great importance to in its foreign policy.