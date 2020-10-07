How to Apply For an American Tourist Visa B2

1Submitting Your Application

2Attending Your Interview

3Visiting the U.S.

Questions and Answers

Tips and Warnings

More than 75 million people visit the United States every year, and if you want to be one of them you need to get a B-2 tourist visa.[1] With this visa, you can go sightseeing, visit family or friends, or just rest. Apply online and submit all required supporting documents. Your tourist visa is good for six months

Submitting Your Application 1 Have a recent picture taken. You need to submit a recent picture as part of your application. The picture will be passport-sized and should meet the following requirements:[2] The picture must be in color in front of a white background.

It should be 2 x 2 inches.

It should have been taken within the past six months.

Your head in the image must be 1 inch (2.5 cm) and 1 3/8 inches (22 mm and 35 mm) or 50% and 69% of the image’s height, from the top of the head to the bottom of the chin.

Your face should stare directly at the camera with a neutral facial expression. Your face must be visible.

You should wear normal daily clothing. Avoid wearing a hat or other headgear unless you have a religious purpose for wearing it.

You cannot wear headphones or glasses.

The picture must be in JPEG format. Minimum digital dimensions are 600 x 600 pixels, with maximum dimensions of 1200 x 1200 pixels.[3] 2 Complete the application online. Form DS-160 is available online here: https://ceac.state.gov/genniv/. You will need to select your location from the drop-down menu. Follow the instructions on the page when answering questions. You can check your answers before submitting them.[4] You will upload your digital picture to the application. If it won’t load, then you’ll take a picture to your interview.

You will upload your digital picture to the application. If it won't load, then you'll take a picture to your interview.

Remember to print off the confirmation screen that contains a barcode.

Part2 Attending Your Interview 1 Gather documents. The consular official should tell you what you need to bring in advance of your interview. For example, you will probably need the following: confirmation page to Form DS-160

receipt for payment of the application fee

passport

photographs if you couldn’t upload the picture

evidence you intend to return home after your trip (some applicants)

evidence of your ability to pay for the trip, such as bank statements (some applicants) 2 Answer questions. When you arrive at the consulate or embassy, show your appointment letter to the guards. An embassy or consular official will check to make sure everything is in order. You will then talk to a different official, who may ask you questions about your job, education, and your plans while you are in the U.S.[9] Answer all questions honestly. The interviewer wants to see that you have sufficiently strong ties to your home country so that you won’t try to stay in the U.S. permanently.

If you are traveling for medical treatment, you may need to provide a diagnosis from your doctor and an explanation of the treatment you are seeking.