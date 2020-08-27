In implementation of the precautionary measures in force in the country and approved by the health authorities represented by the Ministry of Public Health and the authorities supporting it to ensure the achievement of public safety, in order to prevent the spread of the Corona virus, the competent authorities today / Thursday / arrested 6 people who violated the requirements of home health isolation in accordance with the pledge they committed Through it, the application of those specific requirements from the health authorities, which subject violators to legal accountability in accordance with the procedures of the health authorities in the country ,,,

They are: –

1- Mubarak Jaber Muhammad Al-Rabait Al-Sunaid.

2- Nasser Salem Abdullah Saeed Noura.

3- Hamad Bakhit Ali Hamad Cruz.

4- Muhammad Ismail Muhammad Ahmad Al-Emadi.

5- Walid bin Ezz Al-Din Al-Fathali.

6- Saeed Shaban Salem Al Jabri.

They are being referred to the competent prosecution office.

The concerned authorities in the state called on citizens and residents of home quarantine to fully adhere to the requirements set by the Ministry of Public Health to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

Anyone who violates these conditions will be subject to the penalties stipulated in accordance with the provisions of Article (253) of the Penal Code No. (11) of 2004 AD, and the provisions of Law No. (17) of 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases, and Law No. (17) of 2002 regarding the protection of society. .