The Lusail Highway Connect project is one of the many strategic studies undertaken by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications in developing road infrastructure in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Comprehensive Transport Plan 2050, which seeks to establish an integrated transportation system and sustainability requirements, supports the economy and preserves the national identity.

According to a report by “Qatar TV”, the project aims to build an environmentally friendly integrated transport infrastructure in harmony with the elements of the infrastructure and the accomplished afforestation and pedestrian paths.

The project comes in line with the rapid change in the demographics and the resulting transportation needs, to enable Lusail City from all the elements of a modern city, and to enhance the choice of Lusail as a smart city.

The project includes 9 main methods, including:

Al Tarfa Highway

is a free-flowing highway , which is 5 kilometers long in both directions, and connects the North and Al Khor highways to Lusail City.

Play Highway

includes 4 lanes in both directions with a length of more than 3.5 km, and connects the North an