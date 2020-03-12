Kareena Kapoor Khan turned cover girl for the March 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar India recently. The actress talked at length about completing 20 years in the industry, her choice of films and her family.

On her movie choices and the failures that she has faced in the industry, the 39-year-old said, “I look back but I constantly move forward. That’s the person I am. Yes, maybe I’ve done some wrong films, but they are all my films. I think my failures have made me who I am. If you’re not ready for failure, this is not the place to be. And I’m at a stage where I’m ready for anything.”

In fact, the actress has no qualms and insecurities. She even praised actors like Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan and Alia Bhatt in the interview and called them “spectacular” and “blessed”.

On being one of the first in her generation of actors to demonstrate the happy coexistence of motherhood and a successful career, Kareena said, “Despite being married, despite being a mother, I’ve been able to crack being a part of the movie business.”

She added, “I think experience helps you make better decisions. I’m also a lot calmer now. Earlier I was more competitive, more hyper, doing five films at a time. I’ve started enjoying acting a lot more than I did earlier, and that’s why I think I’m a better actor now. I’m enjoying that process of getting into a role, and just doing one film at a time,” she says. “The entire game of cinema has changed; the arc of cinema has changed. Women have to be a lot more fearless, and most of us are trying to do that. It’s a new age, it’s a new time. I love it.”

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, which was also her second-highest grosser after 3 Idiots. She will be seen next in Angrezi Medium, co-staring Irrfan Khan. She is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.