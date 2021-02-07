Her Excellency Lolwah bint Rashid Al-Khater, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the State of Qatar believes in multilateral action and the need for the international system to be representative of the values ​​of humanity, justice and equality, noting that “this is what cannot be achieved without being at the core of this system A just international law that respects the right to humanity and a decent life for all peoples, and if international law fails to do so, unfortunately we are talking about half law and half justice, leaving us only for a lame regime based on one man. The occupation has been for decades in full view of the international community. “

In a speech before the annual international conference entitled “Law in the Face of Global Crises: Means and Challenges” organized by the College of Law at Qatar University, Her Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar’s call to reform the Security Council to effectively guarantee the rule of international law, a note that the multi-polar global order in which we live today has not It is similar to the prevailing system after World War II, “world changes necessitate change and reform for the Security Council and for multilateral organizations. We cannot talk about facing crises with the law if the law itself suffers from a crisis that deserves a solution.”

Her Excellency explained that “despite the urgent need to reform international law and the relevant organizations, the existence of these institutions, despite their defects, is a necessary necessity, and what is not realized is not entirely left out.”

She added: “Because of our belief in the United Nations institutions and respect for international law, the State of Qatar has resorted to all available legal channels to consider issues of disagreement, whether during the Gulf crisis or in other previous cases, and the State of Qatar respected and even welcomed the rulings issued by these institutions.” .

“In the context of talking about law as a tool in confronting crises, we cannot fail to commend the experience of the sisterly State of Kuwait in the Security Council, as Kuwait used its membership to serve its brothers, support Arab and Islamic causes, and alleviate the suffering of the peoples in Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Yemen and Myanmar,” she said.

His Excellency the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the Corona pandemic showed the best and worst in us at the individual and collective level, so we saw some countries who leaned in on themselves, and we saw from them those whose crisis did not prevent him from extending a helping hand to others.

Her Excellency noted that the State of Qatar was in the ranks of the countries that set an example of what even small geographically small countries can play at the international level, sending aid and medical and humanitarian shipments to more than 70 countries and humanitarian organizations. Qatar Airways evacuated nearly 3 million passengers to their home countries, at a time when most of the world’s airports were closed and most airlines stopped operating.

“While our world is still suffering from this pandemic and its effects at all levels, we remind the international community of the need not to politicize the law regarding aid and vaccination,” she said. “There is a discourse on the horizon from some parties to enact laws to monopolize the vaccine, which is something we reject and must be rejected by the international community altogether. And detailed.

Her Excellency explained that the challenges facing the international community are many, noting two areas that require our full focus and speed of action to deal with them, the first area being cybersecurity, and we have seen many countries fall prey to electronic attacks and penetration, which requires the need to accelerate the enactment of international laws that govern this cyberspace. And regulates international relations in it.

“As for the second area, it is the threat of climate change, and for some it is an imminent threat that will inevitably come if we do not hurry to confront it. As for small countries and islands like the Caribbean, it is a painful reality that you live daily and has a devastating impact on people, the environment and the economy in these countries. His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar announced in 2019 the State of Qatar’s contribution of $ 100 million to deal with climate change, and the State of Qatar is proud of its membership in the Paris Climate Agreement, and hopes that the return of the United States of America to the Paris Agreement, as one of the main players in the field of industry, A glimmer of hope to return to the right path and activate the terms of this agreement in a way that guarantees reducing carbon emissions and pollution and protecting our planet and future generations from the threat of climate change.