HE the Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari and HE the Minister of Municipality and Environment Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie inspected the newly established Umm Slal quarantine compound which was prepared as part of the precautionary and preventive measures taken by Qatar against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).The ministers examined the health capabilities and equipment at the expansive compound which has been prepared to receive any case requiring quarantine.



A view of the quarantine centre



Umm Slal quarantine compound is composed of 32 buildings with a total capacity for 18,000 beds and will be available once the compound is fully equipped in the next few weeks. The compound currently contains 4,000 beds and will reach 8,000 beds in the next week. It has been fully equipped to ensure the comfort, safety and entertainment needs in addition to the necessary health services for quarantined people.

During the visit, the ministers toured the compound and inspected the preparedness of the centre and were briefed by the medical team on the compound’s readiness to receive cases that are qualified for quarantine, in addition to the services that the compound provides such as a clinic and other facilities.

The ministers were also briefed on the response plans to receive quarantine cases according to the highest safety and security measure and global health standards.

HE the Minister of Public Health Dr al-Kuwari praised the efforts exerted by various authorities in the country to confront the spread of the coronavirus disease, noting the high readiness of health teams to deal with this pandemic.

She thanked the frontline medical teams for their efforts to confront Covid-19 and to protect the society, and praised the collaboration within the community at large to follow precautionary measures to protect themselves, their families and the wider community.

The visit comes as part of a number of field visits by health leaders at the Ministry of Public Health and Hamad Medical Corporation to ensure the implementation of preparedness and readiness plans to prevent coronavirus in addition to other precautionary measures taken in this regard.