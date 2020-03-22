My Life in Iran During Coronavirus

Despite being hard hit by Covid-19, human kindness prevails

Jennifer Green

Photo: Laurie Noble/Getty Images
It has been an extremely hard 2019 and 2020 for Iranians, pandemic aside.

There is an underlying belief in Iran that if you want to be safe from the coronavirus, you must also protect those near you. How can you be safe if your neighbors get infected?

Medical staff dancing to boost morale in Iran.

