Nokia replaces CEO with Fortum boss Lundmark to revive 5G business

Lundmark, who will succeed Rajeev Suri as Nokia chief executive in September, will team up with Sari Baldauf, the incoming chairman, in a move that reunites two figures from the era when the Finnish company dominated the mobile handsets business.. The leadership change at Nokia comes as uncertainty mounts over the future of Europe’s telecoms vendors.

HELSINKI: Nokia has rehired former executive Pekka Lundmark from energy group Fortum to lead the Finnish telecoms company’s efforts to revive its faltering 5G business.

