Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani had a telephonic conversation on Thursday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the entire world. Both the leaders discussed the ongoing developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its social and economic impact.

PM Modi responded in gratitude for the Qatari Amir’s personal attention to the welfare of Indians living and working in Qatar, particularly in the present crisis situation. The Amir assured PM Modi about the safety and welfare of all Indian expatriates in Qatar.

PM Modi also held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 25 and appreciated the cooperation of Russian authorities in ensuring the wellbeing of Indian students in Russia.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation in the face of the global crisis, including those pertaining to health, medicine, scientific research, humanitarian matters and impact on the global economy.

PM Modi at G20

Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended the virtual G20 summit that was called upon in the wake of the deadly pandemic that has taken the world economy hostage. The G20 Summit witnessed the participation of member nations to form an effective and coordinated response to the COVID-19 crisis and restore confidence in the global economy in the wake of the pandemic.

PM Modi interacted with fellow world leaders during the Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia where he stressed the need to put humanitarian interest first amid the pandemic. He said that three months since the crisis began, countries have “finally come together for considering a coordinated response”.

“In this grim situation, not just our own citizens, but the whole world is looking up to us. Our decisions and actions will shape the world’s response not just to this but also future pandemics and calamities,” PM Modi said.

What PM Modi stressed on:

PM Modi asked world leaders at the Summit to turn the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic into opportunities. Among many points he made, here are some:

Put human beings, rather than economic targets, at the Centre of our vision of global prosperity and cooperation.

Freely and openly share medical research and development for the benefit of the entire humanity.

Develop more adaptive, responsive, affordable, and humane health care systems and resources that can be deployed globally.

(Representative Image, source – Twitter/MEAIndia)