Qatar Planning and Statistics Authority has said in a statement that the e-registration service for Qatar Census 2020 has received a considerable turnout from residents belonging to different categories.



The authority will contact those who register online through an SMS to their registered mobile phone to tell them the designated date to fill in the e-form of the census and how to log in to guarantee total confidentiality of the information. About 2,700 families registered within a few hours of launching the service on Thursday. The authority has urged all residents to fill in the required information online. The link for registration will be available here until March 15. Those who register through the link will be able to fill in the required census information online from March 22 – April 10 without the need for a visit from the data collectors.The authority will contact those who register online through an SMS to their registered mobile phone to tell them the designated date to fill in the e-form of the census and how to log in to guarantee total confidentiality of the information.