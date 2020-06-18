Qatar Airways to defer new aircraft by 8 to 10 years

If further proof were needed that major carriers are suffering badly from the effects of Covid-19 readers need only refer to Sky News today.

Qatar Airways’ CEO Akbar al-Baker was interviewed live.

He said that both Airbus and Boeing had been informed that his airline would not take any new aircraft deliveries either this year or next.

Deliveries of new aircraft which had been scheduled will now be postponed for as long as eight to 10 years.

However the CEO noted that “as the business ramps up and traffic increases then we will bring forward these aircraft deliveries.”