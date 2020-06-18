Qatar Airways to defer new aircraft by 8 to 10 years

If further proof were needed that major carriers are suffering badly from the effects of Covid-19 readers need only refer to Sky News today.
Qatar Airways’ CEO Akbar al-Baker was interviewed live.
He said that both Airbus and Boeing had been informed that his airline would not take any new aircraft deliveries either this year or next.
Deliveries of new aircraft which had been scheduled will now be postponed for as long as eight to 10 years.
However the CEO noted that “as the business ramps up and traffic increases then we will bring forward these aircraft deliveries.”
Qatar Airways boss comes out fighting over social distancing and quarantine http://news.sky.com/story/qatar-airways-boss-comes-out-fighting-over-social-distancing-and-quarantine-12008838 …
And referring to IAG (International Airlines Group) the CEO said Qatar Airways is prepared to inject more equity [into IAG] if needed.
“It is a long-term investment from Qatar Airways” said Mr al-Baker.
Meanwhile it’s widely reported that Qatar Airways will be making a number of pilots redundant and reducing the salaries of some others by between 15 and 25 per cent.