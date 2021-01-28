Qatar Airways has warned of fake job offers, noting that many people have received fake job advertisements that appear to be from Qatar Airways or a company of the Qatar Airways Group.

The national carrier explained – through its official account on Twitter – that these advertisements were sent from unlicensed employment agencies and from unknown domains where they request personal information and in some cases sums of money from people who have received these false ads.

Qatar Airways indicated that all emails related to employment opportunities at Qatar Airways are sent only from the following email:

qatarairways.com.qa or qatarairways.com.

She added: All our employment announcements are available on the official website of Qatar Airways and its official social media pages, confirming that Qatar Airways does not request any money from candidates to work during the recruitment process.

The national carrier called on those skeptics of fraud to contact it immediately on this email:

reportfraud@qatarairways.com.qa