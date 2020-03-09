Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries over coronavirus fears

In a photo from Jan 24, 2020, travellers walks past scanners upon their arrival at the Doha airport in the Qatari capital.
MAR 9, 2020, 6:52 AM SGT

CAIRO (REUTERS) – Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries from Monday (March 9) as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, the government announced on Sunday.

The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy.

Qatar reported three more cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total there to 15.

