Following announcements of new reforms on Qatar’s labour law, Qatar Chamber has been working closely with the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) to uphold the rights of both employers and their workers, a chamber official has said.

“The chamber is keen not only on defending businessmen and solving the obstacles they face, but also it is keen on ensuring the rights of workers in a way that sustains the well-being of the labour market and thus, the safety of the national economy,” said Qatar Chamber director general Saleh bin Hamad al-Sharqi in an issue of Al Moltaqa, the chamber’s monthly economic magazine.

Al-Sharqi said, “The recent labour amendments, which allow workers to easily change jobs between private sector companies, are still a matter of attention and concern for most business owners.

“In this connection, Qatar Chamber received numerous inquiries and observations from businessmen and owners of companies about these amendments, and submitted them to the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs.”

According to al-Sharqi, the ministry “positively responded to the chamber’s efforts” and provided explanations on these amendments to businessmen, “who thought that they were in the interest of the workers at the expense of the employer.”

“Together, the chamber and the ministry continued to consider businessmen’s observations through their joint committee, which holds regular meetings to solve all private-sector issues related to labour and workers. The chamber will continue to tackle businessmen’s demands regarding these amendments with the ministry,” al-Sharqi stressed.

He also said the chamber and the ministry will also continue to enhance co-ordination to discuss all issues related to procedures of changing jobs, “in a way that safeguards the rights of both employers and workers.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to invite businessmen and company owners not to hesitate to communicate with the chamber to introduce their observations or queries regarding labour issues, as the chamber will study them through its joint committee with the ministry and respond to them immediately.

“I also invite businessmen to log into the ‘Labour Re-employment Platform’, which was launched in co-operation with the ministry with the aim of helping companies that are looking for recruiting new employment,” al-Sharqi said.

He said the labour platform aims to help companies hire workers and ensure the continuity of projects and businesses in the local market. It also aims to help companies find laid-off or redundant workers from other companies, thus avoiding any shortage of labourers.

A joint committee from the chamber and the ministry supervises and operates the platform to help companies hire and maintain skilled labour in Qatar, as well as to facilitate the re-employment of labourers within the local market, al-Sharqi added.