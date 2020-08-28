The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of an attack on a military post near Baquba, in north-eastern Iraq, which resulted in the killing of one soldier and wounding others.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar’s firm stance rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar’s condolences to the victim’s family and the government and people of Iraq, and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.