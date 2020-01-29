The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) Regulatory Authority and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for sharing information at a ceremony held at the Regulatory Authority’s offices in Doha.

The MoU was signed by Eisa Ahmed Abdulla, COO and managing director – Corporate Services, the Regulatory Authority; and Dr Amal Mohamed al-Malki, founding dean, CHSS.

The agreement will promote co-operation and an affiliation between the two organisations, a statement notes.

Together, the Regulatory Authority and CHSS will co-operate on the translation of projects of mutual interest through HBKU’s Translation and Interpreting Institute (TII). The Regulatory Authority will also provide internship opportunities for TII students, with CHSS providing customised training for Regulatory Authority staff.

Abdulla welcomed the signing of the MoU, saying: “The QFC Regulatory Authority is keen to grow and expand its co-operation with other Qatari organisations and work together in achieving common goals. We have a solid bilingual programme at the Regulatory Authority, and this relationship with HBKU will only strengthen it.”

Dr al-Malki expressed delight at the signing of the MoU, saying: “The College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hamid Bin Khalifa University is pleased to join hands with the QFC Regulatory Authority, which plays a key role in enhancing the business environment in the country.”

She also said this agreement is an important step to boost co-operation between two influential entities in the Qatar higher education and finance sectors, noting that it will help both sides transfer information between them to the advantage of the national economy and the private sector.

