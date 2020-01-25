Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) Secretary-General Ali bin Hassan al-Hammadi has received a delegation from the embassy of Mali, headed by Cheick Ahmed Tidiany Diakite, Mali’s ambassador to Qatar.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Abdulrahman al-Sunaidi, Qatar’s ambassador to Mali. The meeting discussed the humanitarian situation in Mali, particularly in the northern parts of the country. Diakite emphasised the dire need for all forms of aid for the affected communities.

He also commended the development and relief operations implemented by QRCS’ representation mission, in light of the good and friendly relations between Qatar and Mali, a press statement noted.

Al-Hammadi said QRCS held humanitarian action in Africa as a top priority in its strategy. He promised to examine proposals to expand humanitarian aid as widely as possible, bringing in international partners and Mali Red Cross. Everything will be closely supervised by al-Sunaidi.

