Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas affirmed that the Palestinians will continue their struggle and confront Israel’s aggressive practices, by strengthening the home front, achieving reconciliation and going to elections.

In a speech broadcast on Palestine TV today, on the occasion of the 56th anniversary of the start of the Palestinian revolution, Abbas said, “We will remain on our land, sticking to our national constants, until our rights are restored, towards building our independent Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital.” He renewed the covenant to move forward to end the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine, in order to achieve the goals of the Palestinian people in freedom, sovereignty and independence.

He stressed the need to find a just solution to the refugee issue, in accordance with Resolution 194 issued by the United Nations General Assembly, and to all final status issues, and to continue working for the release of all prisoners in the occupation prisons.

President Abbas said: We adhere to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on international legitimacy decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative, so we called for an international peace conference in the first half of next year, under the auspices of the International Quartet, the only body authorized to sponsor negotiations, and we can add other countries to it.

“We seek to work and coordinate with our brothers from Arab and Islamic countries and friendly countries around the world in order to mobilize international support and find a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution on the 1967 borders, so that all countries in the region live in security, peace and stability,” he added. He expressed his aspiration to work with the next US administration on foundations of mutual trust to strengthen relations with it and achieve peace and security for all.