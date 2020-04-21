QNA/Doha

The Department of Meteorology in its daily weather report warned of thundery rain at some places in Qatar associated with strong wind. Weather inshore tonight until 6am on Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered rains which can turn thundery at places with slight dust at times, says the report.

Offshore, it will be cloudy with scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain associate with high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 knot, reaching to 25 knot with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 05 to 15 knot, gusting to 28 knot with thundery rain.

Visibility will be 4 to 8/3 kilometers or less at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, rises to 5 feet with thunder rain. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet rises to 8 feet with thunder rain.