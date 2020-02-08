Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has reported that the progress has been achieved in talks with key estranged ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PTI is making efforts to persuade disgruntled the MQM-P to rejoin the federal cabinet.

The party had in January announced to quit the cabinet over “unfulfilled promises”, Umar conceded yesterday.

Since then many attempts have been made by the PTI to convince the MQM-P but to no avail.

An MQM-P delegation, led by its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, met the minister here on Thursday.

Besides Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and the MQM-P’s Faisal Sabzwari were also present.

Talking to the media persons after the meeting, Umar said that the meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere and that discussions were already under way between the two sides, adding that there had been a headway as well.

“Both the PTI and the MQM-P are striving for development projects for Karachi, and it is a stark reality that what the mega city deserves is not being given to it,” he said.

About speculation that during previous contacts, the MQM-P had demanded another ministerial slot in the federal cabinet, Umar clarified that the allied party had made no such demand.

However, he emphasised that there should be no doubt that the party should get what it deserved.

Siddiqui said they had not come for talks but for answers to the questions they had previously put forward to the PTI leaders.

He contended that Karachi is a mega city which generates 65% of the country’s revenue, but was only given a meagre budget.

“We want addition to it. We want the release of the (funding) package for Karachi, and (that) its control be with the Karachi Municipal Corporation. There was no talk on additional ministerial slot for our party,” he said.

Governor Ismail said that they had been holding meetings with the MQM-P and that it was not an unusual thing.

In recent weeks, the ruling coalition has been rocked by complaints by almost all allies of the PTI, alleging that the commitments and promises made with them were not being fulfilled.

Siddiqui tendered his resignation as minister for information technology early last month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had rushed senior leaders for meetings with coalition allies, the MQM-P and the Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) as well as the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), in recent days and formed three committees to interact with allies and ensure that there are no gaps which may disturb the mutual working relationship.

