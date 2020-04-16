Updated 1 day ago
Some industries — from shipping to online learning — are hiring to meet coronavirus-related demand. Here are some of the companies hiring right now.
- Walmart Canada is hiring 10,000 employees to meet the nationwide exploding demand for household staples.
- Amazon is hiring 1,000 workers at its fulfillment centers and delivery networks across Canada.
- Dialogue is hiring over 600 healthcare professionals in Canada.
- Alberta Health Services is hiring over 550 positions.
- Pepsico Beverages Canada is hiring 500 positions including delivery drivers, warehouse workers and manufacturing employees.
- Dollarama says it is hiring 25,000 workers in the coming months to keep up with increased demand.
- Save-On-Foods and Loblaws are also hiring temporary positions across their grocery stores.
- Shopify announced it is hiring 1,000 workers for its new Vancouver hub.
- Grocery delivery company Spud.ca is looking to hire those laid off by restaurants.
- Instacart said it would hire 300,000 contract workers across the U.S. and Canada over the next three months.
- Online grocery Goodfood announced it will hire 500 positions in accounting, technology and warehouse operations.
- Hospital bed manufacturer Umano Medical said it is hiring production staff across the country.
- Slack is hiring software engineering employees in Toronto and Vancouver.
- Customer service and tech company 24/7 Intouch says it is hiring 400 customer service representatives.
- Babylon Health is hiring 200 employees in Vancouver and Toronto for medical positions.
- InkSmith is hiring over 100 employees as it ramps up production for face shields for the nation’s healthcare workers.
Is your business hiring as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, or are you looking for a new role? Check out #CoronaVirusHiring or #NowHiring — or add those hashtags to your post.