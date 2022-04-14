Nigeria: 29 die after boat capsizes

At least 29 people have died after a boat capsized in a river in the northwestern Nigerian state of Sokoto, the governor- of the region said on Wednesday.

Five children were among those who perished in the accident.

The boat was carrying 35 people across the Shagari river when it sank.

Divers were able to rescue six people, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said.

Cause unknown

The boat was mainly carrying women and the cause of the incident is not yet clear.

Previous accidents of the kind have been blamed on overcrowding of boats and a lack of passenger safety rules.

rm/jsi (Reuters, dpa)