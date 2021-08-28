Health Insurance, Flight Ticket among essential documents to obtain Family Visa in Qatar

An official at the Ministry of Interior (MOI) has confirmed essential documents required for the residents of Qatar to obtain a family visa.

During an online awareness seminar conducted by the ministry on Wednesday, Lieutenant-Colonel Tariq Eissa al-Aqeedi, of the Media and Public Relations Department at the General Directorate of Passports, said that health insurance and flight ticket is a must in order to get an approval for family visa.

While answering the general audience during the awareness program, the MOI official elucidated this process of carrying two vital documents when family visa application is submitted.

The official also mentioned that once the visa holder exits the country, the visit visa expires.

Earlier, visa holders were allowed for multiple entries by using a visit visa.