The hashtag (#One_people_and our loyalty_Tamim) topped the list of the most popular Twitter feeds in the State of Qatar.

The tweeters announced – through the hashtag – their rejection of all attempts aimed at inciting racial and tribal strife and attempts to destabilize security and stability, stressing their support for the wise leadership of the country, and stressing the need for prudence, wisdom and legal recourse.

The tweeters emphasized that Qatar is one people behind its leadership that owes allegiance to it, stressing that there is a constitution and laws regulating the electoral process, especially with regard to grievances against electoral lists, and that the doors are open for civilized discussions.