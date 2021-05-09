Saleh bin Majid Al-Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, revealed, during a joint press conference with the Ministry of Health today, the details of the first phase of the framework for the gradual lifting of restrictions imposed due to the Corona pandemic.

The first phase, which is scheduled to start on May 28, and can start on May 23 in the event that the public avoids social gatherings during the Eid, included easing restrictions in restaurants, cafes, cinemas, theater, health clubs, fitness centers, spa, barber shops, beauty salons, and other activities and services. The reduction will also give benefits to people who have received the vaccine.

The first stage takes place according to specific conditions as follows:

* shopping centers:

Continuity of work with a capacity of 30%.

Close all common restaurant yards, except for order pick-up and delivery services

– Children under 12 years old are not allowed.

* Popular markets:

Allow a capacity of 30% and resume work on Fridays and Saturdays.

– Children under 12 years old are not allowed to enter.

* Wholesale markets:

30% of the absorptive capacity, and children under 12 years old are not allowed to enter

* Restaurants and cafes:

– Allow sitting and eating outdoors with a capacity of 30%

– Allowing indoor seating and dining with a capacity of 30% for “Clean Qatar” restaurants only for vaccinated customers.

Cinemas and theaters:

Opening theaters and cinemas with a capacity of 30% for those aged 16 years and over who received the two doses of the vaccine.

* Hospitality and cleaning services:

In homes, vaccinated employees can work in more than one home

Services can be provided in homes by more than one restaurant person.

In the workplace: allowing vaccinated employees to provide services at a rate of 30% during working hours.

* Health clubs, fitness centers and spas:

– Capacity of 30% for vaccinated customers only.

– All employees are two restaurants.

Barber shops and beauty salons:

– 30% capacity allowed

Staff and customers two restaurants.

Swimming pools and water parks:

Outdoor swimming pools with 30% of the capacity

Indoor swimming pools at 20% of the capacity

– For the vaccinator only.

Places of play and entertainment:

Open spaces are at 30% of the capacity

– 20% of the capacity in closed spaces

For the two restaurants only.