Egyptian media said that Assiut International Airport is preparing to receive the first flights of a new airline (between Qatar and Egypt) coming from Doha, next Sunday, July 4, operated by Air Cairo.

Sources confirmed to the Egyptian newspaper, Akhbar Al-Youm, that AirCairo is scheduled to operate two weekly flights between Assiut and Doha airports.

The Egyptian newspaper said that Air Cairo received on April 26 its latest A320neo aircraft, which joined its air fleet, which includes 7 aircraft, bringing the fleet size to 8 aircraft.

This comes as part of a deal that includes 3 A320neo aircraft, in addition to three others being negotiated to be received by the company this year, bringing the fleet to 19 aircraft of the same model until 2024.