Lieutenant Colonel Tariq Issa Al-Aqidi, Officer of the Public Relations and Information Office at the General Directorate of Passports, revealed that the General Directorate of Passports has studied the conversion of the remaining paper services into electronic services, including the facility renewal service.

He explained that there are still some services that are not provided electronically through the Metrash 2 system, such as renewing the facility’s registration, and adding this service will facilitate the facility renewal process easily, during an interview with the Police program with you on Qatar Radio.

He added that the facility renewal service is linked to other departments such as the Ministry of Economy and Trade, the Commercial Registry and the License, and it will be present within Metrash’s services soon.

Al-Aqidi stated that the new building for the Passport Department will be opened in the coming months, and indicated that the new building is ready.

Al-Aqidi stressed that the service of delivering documents and documents to auditors by mail is still continuing in light of the Corona pandemic.

He pointed out that the General Directorate of Passports has provided the residency renewal service through two options: the option of delivery by mail and the option of receiving the service and personal cards through passports.

He explained that, in the interest of the safety of the auditors, to reduce their attendance, the service of delivering documents by mail was preferred in light of the precautionary measures.

Al-Aqidi noted that the General Department of Passports building contains a special building to receive the elderly and people with special needs to provide services to them urgently and end their services as soon as possible.