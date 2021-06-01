With the participation of about five thousand people, and under the slogan “Together again .. the economy of the new reality”, the activities of the twenty-fourth edition of the Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 will be launched tomorrow, Wednesday, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, which will continue until the fifth of this June.

The main topic of the forum will focus on the impact of the Corona pandemic on the global economy, while its slogan refers to the post-pandemic phase that struck the world last year and dealt a severe blow to the international economy.

His Highness, the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will participate in the forum at the invitation of His Excellency President Vladimir Putin, President of the friendly Russian Federation. Your Excellency, heads of government, senior political and economic officials, experts and heads of companies from Qatar, Russia and the world.

The State of Qatar will participate in the forum with a delegation comprising representatives of more than fifty Qatari institutions, including senior officials, businessmen, political figures and heads of civil society bodies and organizations. It is expected that the Qatari delegation will be one of the largest delegations participating in the forum, which attracts many experts and is a platform for exchanging views and experiences.

During the forum, the pavilion of the State of Qatar, which represents a number of national bodies and institutions, will work to enhance the program of the Petersburg International Economic Forum, and discussions will be held on the industrial, economic, investment, technological, educational, cultural and sports potential of the State of Qatar. The pavilion will host bilateral meetings, discussions and round tables dealing with bilateral partnerships between the State of Qatar and Russia. As well as the rest of the countries, cultural events will be held on the sidelines of Qatar’s participation in the forum in various places in St. Petersburg, according to an intensive program of these events, through which the Qatari culture is highlighted.

The organizing committee of the forum confirmed that the economic event will be held this year face to face, taking into account health prevention measures, and using modern digital technologies, and its holding is a victory over the Corona pandemic, especially since this event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

In the context of health precautions, a set of epidemiological safety measures will be developed to be applied during the forum, and the health status of the forum’s guests will be monitored, provided that special ventilation devices will be used for the accompanying exhibition hall, and the conference center will be provided with sterilization devices.

For its part, the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at the plenary session of the forum, which will be held next Friday, and will host directors of major Russian and foreign companies, as well as prominent politicians from different countries of the world.

The main program of the forum is divided into 4 tracks: unifying efforts for development, Russian development goals.. From tasks to results, people in a new reality. Responding to global challenges, modern technologies broaden horizons.

This year’s forum is the first large-scale commercial event after the social distancing measures taken to combat the spread of the Corona virus, and it also represents a platform to attract foreign investments to the Russian economy, and its activities include various activities, such as a round table and cultural events, as will be held on the sidelines of a free business forum. Small and medium.

According to a statement issued by the “Ross Congress”, the organizer of this economic event, a large part of the forum program is devoted to issues of international cooperation for development, adding that issues related to investment and the investment climate in Russia will be discussed, in addition to organizing more than 130 expert dialogue sessions that will give a wide range of topics Economic, including multilateral sustainable development, concerted efforts to advance development, Far East resources, evaluation and expansion of new economic partnerships in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, new directions and sources of financing for the Green Agenda, the changing face of small business, the limits of new technology, and gender equality in corporate governance, And the human factor in responding to global challenges, e-commerce in the Eurasian Economic Union by 2025, health care in the future, transportation as the backbone of the economy, the role of sports in shaping future youth policies, and Russia and its role in food securityGlobal.

The Petersburg International Economic Forum is a unique event in the world of economy and business. This high-level event has been held annually since 1997 under the auspices of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and organized by the Russian Ross Congress, and witnesses the presence of representatives of leading Russian and international companies, and many Political figures, and business leaders from around the world.

Over the past twenty years, the Forum has become a leading global platform for communication between representatives of the business community and discussion of the main economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets and the world at large. The previous edition of the forum, held in 2019, attracted more than 19,000 participants from 145 countries, and witnessed the signing of nearly 745 business agreements.

The forum is accompanied by an exhibition for the investment and business sector, which is a platform for presenting promising Russian and foreign projects, and aims to launch a constructive dialogue and search for solutions to the current economic challenges, unify efforts and enhance the exchange of experiences among the forum participants.