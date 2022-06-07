The Prime Minister attends the graduation ceremony of Doha University of Science and Technology students

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, attended the graduation ceremony of Doha University for Science and Technology class 2022 students, on the university campus this evening.

The ceremony began with the playing of the national anthem, followed by verses from the Holy Quran. After that, Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al-Nuaimi, President of Doha University of Science and Technology, handed over the graduation certificates to the 473 male and female graduates from various disciplines.

The ceremony included a speech by the President of Doha University of Science and Technology, in which he congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their scientific and practical life. The ceremony also included another speech by the guest of the ceremony, His Excellency Engineer Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs.

During the ceremony, a documentary film was shown about the college’s twenty-year journey and its transformation into a university, in addition to the graduates’ aspirations to build their future and employ their services to society and the state.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mr. Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council, a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and ministers, a number of heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the state, members of the Board of Trustees, academics, members of the administrative and teaching staff and parents of graduates.