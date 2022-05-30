Prime Minister Meets Deputy Premier of the Bahamas and Special Advisor to President of Cote d’Ivoire

Doha, May 30 (QNA) – HE Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani met on Monday morning with HE Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation of the Bahamas, Chester Cooper and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in the investment of air transport and tourism, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior met also Special Advisor to HE President of Cote d’Ivoire, Ally Coulibaly and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to a number of issues of common interest. (QNA)