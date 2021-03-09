His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, affirmed that the State of Qatar has adopted, sponsored and implemented dozens of initiatives and pioneering projects.

He said through his official account on Twitter: “Our culture is a light because of its great human values ​​that deserve to be taken as a slogan for the activities of Doha, the capital of culture in the Islamic world, which was launched today under the patronage of His Highness the Emir.

Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, the activities of “Doha, Capital of Culture in the Islamic World for 2021,” were launched today, under the slogan “Our Culture is Light.”