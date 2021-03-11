A person working in Qatar typically earns around 15,700 QAR per month. Salaries range from 3,970 QAR (lowest average) to 70,000 QAR (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher). This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits.

Charterhouse Qatar 2021 Salary Guide

Charterhouse Qatar 2021 Salary Guide is a collative narrative of our market insight. As always, Charterhouse is committed to providing an honest and transparent opinion, whilst also working to support salary levels through our representation of candidates across our sectors of expertise.

Charterhouse continues to remain at the forefront of the regional recruitment market, matching the supply and demand conditions to ensure candidate and client expectations are met. There is no doubt that these determining factors vary on a regular basis, in a market where talent pools are transient and demand conditions can demonstrate seasonal and sector fluctuations

Moving forward into 2021, there are signs for renewed optimism across sectors of Qatar. From the clients, with whom we interact daily, their sentiment is of steady growth and a hiring trend which will continue to be selective and gradual throughout 2021 in preparation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In overall terms, a trend across this 2021 guide appears that in some sectors compensation packages have decreased or will stay the same whilst organisations continue to recover from the COVID-19 financial impact. There is no doubt that Qatar increasingly is about people’s desire to view their residency in the longer and fixed term. For some, this means that overall financial reward isn’t always the overriding deciding factor behind being here. Whilst the tax-free environment remains highly appealing, the reduction in compensation packages and benefits appears to be well entrenched now into the mind-set of the workforce.

Qatar’s economic growth is forecast to increase 2021 in the lead up to the country’s hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Salary Guides – 2021

Professional Support

Average Low High

QAR (Gross monthly salaries excluding bonuses)

Administration Support 13,000 10,000 15,000

Administration Manager 28,000 18,000 32,000

Junior Executive Assistant 15,000 12,000 18,000

Senior Executive Assistant 20,000 18,000 25,000