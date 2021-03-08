The State of Qatar affirmed that it has invested in building a strong society and cohesive families in which children grow up healthy and free from all manifestations of violence, and that it has adopted in this regard the concept of comprehensive protection that does not focus only on identifying violations and punishing perpetrators, but rather taking proactive measures to protect the child from all manifestations. Violence and response to both.

This came in the State of Qatar’s speech during the interactive dialogue with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations on Violence against Children, at the forty-sixth session of the Human Rights Council, which was delivered by Mr. Talal Al-Nimah, second secretary of the permanent delegation in Geneva.

Mr. Talal Al-Neama said that as part of the State of Qatar’s interest in the issue of reducing violence against children, the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, the World Innovation Summit for Health Care (WISH), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) recently issued a paper. Entitled: / Addressing Violence Against Children Through a Systems Strengthening Approach /, in which the paper dealt with the best ways to address issues of violence against children, and international best practices in this regard. It also addressed the global framework and evidence-based strategies aimed at eliminating violence against children in all settings, and made a number of important recommendations in this regard.

He added, “We share the Special Representative on Violence against Children her view that the precautionary measures taken in response to the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /) pandemic have contributed to the exposure of children to more violence. Children are at the top of the priorities for recovery efforts by responding to their needs, promoting their well-being and safety, and addressing all kinds of violence against them.