Qatar Airways held its 12th annual training on a group to retrofit affected aircraft.

The training on an Airbus A340-600, using the comprehensive package to retrofit the airline’s damaged aircraft, was conducted at Doha International Airport from February 28 to March 4, 2021.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar is the only airline in the Middle East and Africa to own and operate. This equipment, and one of 12 global airlines within the IATP membership, own and operate the full range of aircraft retrofits that have the potential to lift an Airbus A380 – one of the world’s largest passenger aircraft.

This group was manufactured by the Dutch company “Risktech” specialized in providing rescue and recovery equipment. This group complies with the laws and requirements of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and uses a complex system of airbags, cranes and ropes to lift affected aircraft and ensure Her safety after an emergency.

The Qatar Airways’ damaged aircraft retrofit kit was used in the recovery of one of the aircraft. This annual training ensures that the affected aircraft retrofit team, which includes members from the Technical Division and the Ground and Country Services Division of Aviation Services, is prepared for any emergency.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways has always been at the forefront when it comes to enhancing safety standards across the aviation sector, and this is evident in our commitment to invest in the best aircraft recovery equipment and provide comprehensive training to industry professionals “.

His Excellency added: “As the only airline that owns and operates damaged aircraft recovery equipment in the Middle East and Africa within the membership of IATP, the importance of this equipment is an important component not only for Qatar Airways, but for the aviation sector in the region and the world.”