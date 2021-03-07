Qatar Airways has announced it has been named the “Best Airline in the World” by eDreams, one of the leading online travel agencies in Europe.

In a tweet on its official account on Twitter, the Qatar Airways said that the vote was based on assessing the quality of services on board flights and in all stages of the passenger experience, including ticket refunds, reliability, ticket flexibility and safety, and was named “the best airline in the world.” With a score of 4.4 / 5.

