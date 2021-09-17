Qatar Airways has announced its participation in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Global Alliance for the Sustainability of Civil Aviation.

And Qatar Airways explained in a tweet on its Twitter account that, “With this announcement, Qatar Airways becomes the first airline in the Middle East to join this global alliance, thus confirming its commitment to sustainable air transport.”

This global alliance works to promote sustainable international aviation, and serves as a forum through which stakeholders can develop new ideas and find innovative and rapid solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their sources. It also aims to provide ideas related to the development and implementation of a set of measures and procedures, and the creation of long-term environmental goals related to international aviation.