Qatar Airways has announced the launch of its flights to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, starting December 3, with two flights per week. The airline will also resume its flights to Luxor, starting from November 23, with 4 flights per week.

Qatar Airways said on its website that as part of its efforts to enhance its presence in Egypt, the airline will increase the number of its flights to Cairo to 3 daily, starting from October 1, 2021.

She pointed out that with the resumption of flights to Luxor and the launch of new flights to Sharm El Sheikh, Qatar Airways will operate 34 flights a week in total to its various destinations in Egypt through the best airport in the world, Hamad International Airport. The national carrier of the State of Qatar will operate an Airbus A320 aircraft on the new flights, which include 12 seats in first class and 132 seats in economy class.

The resumption of flights to Luxor and the launch of new flights to Sharm El Sheikh will provide travelers from these destinations with the best travel options to more than 140 destinations globally in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

She added: Qatar Airways also offers a flexible booking policy that allows travelers to change the destination and date of travel an unlimited number of times, without additional fees for all tickets, for travel before May 31, 2022. Follow-up: The new flights will provide more travel options for Egyptian football fans to attend the tournament. The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 in Qatar to follow the Egyptian team, and enjoy the highest levels of Qatari hospitality. The highly anticipated tournament will be held from November 30 to December 18, 2021.

Qatar Airways won the “Best Airline in the World” award at the 2021 Skytrax World Awards, in addition to winning five other awards: “Best Business Class in the World,” “Best Business Class Lounge in the World,” and “Best Business Class Lounge in the World.” Best Business Class Seat in the World, Best Business Class Catering in the World, and Best Airline in the Middle East.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continued its position at the forefront of international airlines after winning the award for the best in the world for the sixth time in its history (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021). Hamad International Airport was also awarded the “Best Airport in the World for 2021” award, as it ranked first among the airports during the Skytrax Airport Awards 2021.

Qatar Airways became the first international airline to receive a 5-star rating in the “Covid-19 Safety Measures Audit at the Airline Level” from Skytrax, in addition to Hamad International Airport being the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to receive a 5-star rating in the “Audit of COVID-19”. COVID-19 safety measures at airports.